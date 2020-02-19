GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates and South Decatur Cougars each saw their names reappear on the Associated Press polls for this week yet again.
The Pirates (19-2) remain ranked No. 5 in Class 3A following their wins over Indian Creek and Madison last week.
The Pirates did so without third leading scorer Miles Wilkison.
For the South Decatur Cougars (19-2), the results of the poll were not as nice as previous weeks.
The Cougars suffered their second loss of the season at the hands of Southwestern (Hanover) on Saturday night. As a result, the team dropped to No. 6 in the Class 2A poll.
The Rebels in return moved into the rankings for the upset victory. They are now ranked No. 15 in Class 2A.
Other familiar teams to the area that are ranked include Morristown (No. 10 Class A).
Up next, the Cougars travel to Edinburgh on Friday night for an outright conference title victory.
The Pirates will host South Ripley on Saturday.
