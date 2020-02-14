GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates (18-2) were given all that they could handle on Friday night when the Madison Cubs visited town.
Playing without senior Miles Wilkison for the second consecutive game and with leading scorer Andrew Welage in foul trouble early, the Pirates went into the half at a deficit.
In the second half, the Pirates continued to have to fight off the Cubs, but were able to grab a lead that they did not let go of.
Welage and junior Lane Sparks each scored 22 points to guide the Pirates to their 18th victory on the season.
Brendan Stanley stepped up for the Pirates again in the absence of Wilkison with nine points.
Up next, the Pirates will host Seymour on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.