GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates had no issue in disposing of the East Central Trojans on Friday night.
In a game that determined the winner of the EIAC, the Pirates were able to greatly put the Trojans away in the first half en route to a 77-65 victory.
The win completed a perfect 7-0 conference season for the Pirates and earned them a 16th straight win entering the tournament.
In the first half, Greensburg jumped out to a 15 point lead going into the break. In the early moments of the third quarter, the lead grew to as many as 26.
Lane Sparks led the team with 24 points and Andrew Welage added 22 to give both players a season average of more than 20.
Miles Wilkison added 17 points for the Pirates.
The Pirates have a full week off now, as they drew a bye in the sectional tournament. They will play next Friday night at Connersville against either the hosting Spartans or the Lawrenceburg Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.