The Greensburg Pirates tennis team defeated Madison on Thursday night at Jennings County in the first round of the IHSAA State Tournament.
The Pirates defeated the Cubs 5-0, to advance to the sectional final.
"As a team we did exactly what we were supposed to do," head coach Collin Rigney said.
Saturday morning at 10 a.m., the Pirates will play Southwestern Hanover for the Sectional final.
The Pirates are attempting to win their ninth straight sectional championship
