GREENSBURG – Another chapter to the storied rivalry between the Greensburg Pirates and Batesville Bulldogs will be added on Friday night when the Pirates visit the Dawg Pound for the Sectional 31 semi-final.
The Pirates enter the game off of their 27-26 victory against Franklin County and the Bulldogs enter off of their 49-14 victory over the Rushville Lions.
The Dawg Pound will host the 49th meeting between these two football teams in the past 35 years. The Bulldogs hold a 26-22 advantage in the past 48 games.
In the most recent meeting between the teams, the Pirates came out on top by a 24-18 score. That game was held at Shriver Field.
The two teams will battle for a place in the sectional championship game against either Charlestown or Lawrenceburg.
The winner of the Greensburg vs. Batesville game will be the host of the championship game.
John Harrell’s prediction for the two games has the Pirates winning 31-28 and the Lawrenceburg Tigers winning 28-24.
Kickoff this Friday night at the Dawg Pound is scheduled for 7 p.m.
