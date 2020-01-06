GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates boys basketball team picked up a noteworthy victory on Saturday night, defeating Columbus East 65-49.
For the second night in a row, the Pirates were led by Andrew Welage offensively as he dropped 26 points.
Early on, it was all Lane Sparks for the Pirates though. He scored 14 points in the first 10:46 of game time to get the Pirates off the ground and ahead by double figures.
He ended the first half with 18 points, guiding the Pirates to a 35-20 lead. That lead seemingly had taken all wind out of the Olympians sails.
However, the Pirates were not entirely out of the woods for the rest of the night.
Five minutes into the third quarter, the Olympians were back within 10 points with multiple 3-pointers dropping thanks to precise ball movement.
11 fourth quarter points by Welage helped to propel to Pirates to another victory. Welage pulled down a team high nine rebounds in the game as well.
Sparks was the team’s leading passer with eight assists. He also led the team defensively with four steals.
Next up for the Pirates are the Connersville Spartans on Friday night on the road. The Pirates will turn around and play Shelbyville at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Greensburg 65, Columbus East 49
Greensburg: Andrew Welage 12-16 1-1 26, Lane Sparks 9-14 3-4 21, Colin Comer 3-7 5-6 11, Miles Wilkison 2-6 0-0 5, Brendan Stanley 0-1 2-2 2, Ki Dyer 0-2 0-0 0, Avery Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Sam West 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-48 11-13 65.
Halftime score: Greensburg 35, Columbus East 20. Rebounds: 23 (Welage 9, Sparks 4, Stanley 4, Comer 3, Wilkison 3). Assists: 17 (Sparks 8, Welage 4, Comer 2, Wilkison 2, Stanley 1). Steals: 8 (Sparks 4, Welage 2, Stanley 1, Moore 1). Turnovers: 5.
