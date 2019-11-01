BATESVILLE – If Batesville’s main focus on defense was to stop Greensburg’s junior quarterback Toby Brogan in the Sectional 31 semifinal, that mission was anything but accomplished. Brogan rushed for a large chunk of the Pirates’ 300-plus total yards on the ground and scored all five Greensburg touchdowns, helping lead his team into the championship game Friday vs. Lawrenceburg, who decimated Charlestown in the other semifinal.
Tied 12-12 at halftime, the Pirate defense stepped up to produce a 2nd-half shutout and a final score of 36-12.
After a BHS punt to start the second half, the visitors ran nine consecutive run plays to go ahead for good with 6:49 left in the third quarter. Brogan danced in from the 8-yard line and Ben Bausback’s extra point was good for a 19-12 lead.
After another Bulldog punt, Greensburg started from midfield. Jalen Woods broke off a 35-yard run (he would also go over 100 in the contest) but three Brogan runs went nowhere near the goal line. Bausback connected from 22 yards and a 2-score lead at 22-12.
The Dogs were advancing on the ensuing drive but the guests recovered an Austin Pohlman fumble at their own 39.
With a combination of Woods, Oakley Best and Brogan, the Pirate offense matriculated to the 1, with Brogan plunging in at the 7:51 mark. Bausback’s kick made it 29-12.
Three straight incompletions by QB Travis Lecher led to a Batesville turnover on downs, Greensburg starting at its 40.
Again, a mix of the same backfield trio gave the Pirates 1st-and-goal from the BHS 9. Brogan went in on the very next play. After Bausback’s kick was true, the Pirates had a 24-point lead with just 2:41 to play.
Friday’s game at Shriver Field begins at 7 p.m.
