GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates will head into the state tournament with a little bit of momentum after defeating the Rushville Lions, 37-8 on senior night.
On the opening drive of the game, the Pirates drove down the field with ease against the Lions defense. With a variety of counters, options and pitches the Pirates were able to keep the Lions guessing.
Quarterback Toby Brogan reached the end zone with just 3:30 taken from the game clock to put the Pirates ahead for good. He then scored again with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter and a third time from 33 yards out with 4:31 remaining in the half.
The Lions were unable to get out of their own way on offense.
A fumble in the red zone, an interception in the red zone and a 10 yard loss for a safety kept the Lions off the board in the first half of play.
In the second half, the Lions offense could not find its rhythm and it allowed the Pirates to pull further ahead.
With a 28 yard pass play from Brogan to Daimon Austin, the Pirates pulled ahead 30-0.
A fourth Brogan touchdown run in the fourth quarter pushed the game into mercy rule territory as the Pirates led 37-0.
With 1:55 remaining in the game, Rushville’s Josiah Hay scored to take the zero off the board for the Lions. His 20 yard rush and the Lions 2-point conversion
Greensburg finishes the season with a 5-4 record. They will host the Franklin County Wildcats next Friday night to open sectional play.
The Lions finish the season 1-8. They will meet the Batesville Bulldogs next Friday night.
