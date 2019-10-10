GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates celebrated their trio of seniors and defeated Milan Tuesday night 25-12, 25-6, 25-12.
It was a successful night for the seniors , Aliyah Evans, Ellie Jackson and Raegan Rigney, capturing a dominant win over Milan.
Serving strong for the Pirates were Raegan Rigney 19-19, Anna West 12-13 with four aces, and Jenna Foster 11-12.
Attacking at the net, Anna West had 17 kills, Aliyah Evans had 12, and Josie Nobbe had seven.
Taylor Cooney put up 33 assists for her teammates.
Defensively, Cooney, Nobbe, Rigney, Hannah Messer and Jackson contributed to the success of the Pirates offense and Ella Chapman played her position well.
The Lady Pirates travel to East Central to close the season on Thursday night to clinch the EIAC title.
