GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates are still dancing after surviving a shootout with the Franklin County Wildcats on Friday night.
The highpowered Pirates offense guided the way for the team to defeat the Franklin County Wildcats 27-26 and advance to the Sectional 31 semifinals.
Jalen Woods opened the scoring up with a 15 yard touchdown run on first Pirates drive. On the Pirates next drive, Toby Brogan made his way into the endzone on a 1-yard sneak play to push the lead to 14-0.
Into the second quarter, a blocked punt gave the Pirates great field position to open the second quarter.
The Pirates then drove down to the five yard line, where they decided to kick a 22 yard field goal to push the lead to three possessions. The field goal attempt was blocked and recovered by the Wildcats all the way at their own 46.
Wildcats finally got onto the scoreboard with a six yard touchdown pass.
The Pirates immediately answered back with a second Jalen Woods touchdown. The 20 yard touchdown run by Woods with 2:20 remaining in the second quarter gave the Pirates a 21-7.
Just before half, the Wildcats offense showed their ability to stay competitive with a second first half touchdown.
The Pirates lead 21-14 at the break.
Jalen Woods scored his third touchdown of the game on the Pirates opening drive of the second half. With 10:03 remaining in third quarter, the Pirates advantage was back to two scores.
The Pirates defense made a stop as the Wildcats drove down the field to answer as defensive back Corbin Matthews came down with an interception.
With the defensive stop, the Pirates offense had an opportunity to blow the game open, but failed to drive the ball down the field.
After punting the ball away, the Pirates defense could not make a second straight stop as the Wildcats clawed back within one score, 27-20.
With a run-heavy array of play calls, the Pirates killed time off the game clock to take the teams into the fourth quarter.
The Pirates drive stalled at the Wildcats 28 yard line, opting for a field goal attempt by Ben Bausback. His kick had plenty of leg, but sailed outside of the uprights, giving the Wildcats a chance to drive down the field and score.
With 6:18 remaining, the Wildcats scored on a Bridger Bolos touchdown run. With a chance at taking the lead, the Wildcats went for a 2-point conversion. Their pass dropped in the end zone, leaving the Pirates ahead by a single point with the ball.
The Pirates drove down the field, but were forced to punt the ball away, giving the Wildcats the final chance to win the game.
With 22 seconds remaining, Matthews came down with his second interception of the game to win it for the Pirates.
Greensburg will travel to Batesville next Friday night.
