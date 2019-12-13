GREENSBURG -- The No. 9 ranked Greensburg Pirates were dominant again on Thursday night, defeating the South Dearborn Lady Knights 68-31.
The Pirates have now won six straight games and stand at 8-1 on the season.
Aliyah Evans led the Pirates with 19 points while Melina Wilkison scored 17 points.
South Dearborn leading scorer Kyrstin Bond was held to just 11 points thanks to the defensive efforts of Taylor Cooney.
The team returns to action on Saturday afternoon against the Rushville Lions. Both teams enter the game with an undefeated record in conference play. Varsity tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. with junior varsity to be played beforehand.
Chargers now 5-6
The North Decatur Lady Chargers fell to the Lawrenceburg Tigers on Thursday night, 56-35. The Tigers are now 10-0 on the season.
Olivia Bohman led the Chargers with 11 points. The Tigers were led by senior Julianna Kemper with 23 points.
Cougars drop to 1-10
WESTPORT -- The South Decatur Lady Cougars fell to 1-10 on the season with a 42-40 loss on Thursday night against Hauser.
Lana Bell led the Cougars with 12 points.
The Cougars return to action Monday night at Knightstown.
