WESTPORT — Friday night, the Greensburg Pirates and South Decatur Cougars met on the basketball court with the Pirates coming out victorious 67-22.
The Pirates led by 18 points after the first quarter, opening the game up for both teams to simply work on fine tuning themselves as they move forward in their respective seasons.
The win was the Pirates second straight by 45 or more points.
Aliyah Evans and Micha Morrison each scored 16 points to guide the Pirates to victory. Melina Wilkison chipped in 15 points.
Anna West led the Pirates on the glass with eight rebounds, while Taylor Conney dished out six assists to lead the team.
Rose Morrison led the way on defense with five steals, but was followed closely by Evans and her sister Micha with four steals each.
Five Cougars combined to score the team’s 22 points.
Lana Bell and Loryn Pate eached scored six points.
Megan Manlief scored five points, Katie Gasper scored four points and Mary Gasper hit a single free throw to finish with one point.
Lana Bell led the team with six rebounds and Ali Boilanger led the team with two steals.
South Decatur travels to North Decatur on Saturday night for the annual Civil War game.
Greensburg will next play the night before Thanksgiving at home against the East Central Trojans.
