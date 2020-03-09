GREENSBURG — For the 44th time in school history, the Greensburg Pirates are boys basketball sectional champions.
Defeating South Dearborn 67-49, the Pirates claimed the sectional title in the Spartan Bowl and advanced to the Washington Regional next weekend.
The Pirates early on took a lead that the Knights simply were unable to comeback from.
Throughout the night the Pirates held a double figure lead on the Knights, who entered with the momentum of a buzzer-beater win over Batesville.
Holding the Knights two just two points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, the Pirates built an 18 point lead to seal the win.
Lane Sparks exploded for the second straight night, scoring 29 points.
Andrew Welage scored 16 points.
Four other Pirates scored join Welage and Sparks in scoring.
Colin Comer scored eight, Miles Wilkison scored seven, Brendan Stanley scored four points and Cole Nobbe rounded out scoring with two points.
The No. 3 Pirates will meet the hosting Washington Hatchets in the Noon game at the Washington Regional.
The winner will advance to the regional final against either No. 1 Silver Creek or No. 2 Heritage Hills.
Regional tickets will be sold at GCHS for $10 each. Tickets can be purchased during the following dates and times: Tuesday: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Wednesday: 8:30 - 11 a.m. and Thursday: Noon - 2 p.m.
You can purchase tickets at the door for the same price. The Hatchet House holds 7,090 people for basketball games.
