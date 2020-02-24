GREENSBURG — On Saturday, the Greensburg Pirates (20-2) celebrated their senior basketball players and hosted the South Raider Raiders.
With a 63-52 win, the Pirates won their 15th consecutive game.
A slow start for the Pirates picked up in the middle quarters and was enough to keep the Raiders far enough away for the bench players to close out the game for the Pirates.
Andrew Welage and Lane Sparks combined for 55 of the Pirates 63 points in the game.
Prior to the game the Pirates senior players were recognized.
Senior Andrew Welage will continue his athletic and basketball careers at Wright State University in Ohio.
Miles Wilkison plans to attend a two year college after high school and eventually attend Purdue University to work in Veterinary Sales.
Cole Nobbe will attend a four year university, but is undecided on which college he will attend.
Avery Moore has sworn in to the Navy and will join the forces following high school graduation.
The Greensburg senior players will have one more home game before sectional play begins at Connersville. The team will host East Central on Friday night with the outright EIAC title on the line.
