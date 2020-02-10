AURORA – For a third consecutive year, the Greensburg Pirates are sectional champions.
After a 58-50 win over Rushville and a 60-22 win over South Dearborn to reach the sectional final, the Pirates downed the Lawrenceburg Lady Tigers, 41-29.
Neither team played their best game.
The Pirates were able to gain a handle on the game by forcing turnovers on the Tigers but allowed the Tigers to stick around with troublesome shooting throughout the night.
At halftime, the Pirates were shooting just 6-27 or 22.2 percent. At the end of the third quarter, the percentage improved to 27.7 percent.
Junior Melina Wilkison led the team in scoring with 13 points. Micha Morrison joined her in double figures with 11 points.
Taylor Cooney led the Pirates in rebounds with eight and assists with three.
For the third consecutive year, the Pirates will play in the Charlestown Regional on Saturday, Feb. 15. In game one the team will meet the Evansville Memorial Tigers at 10 a.m.
A win in the morning game lands the Pirates in the Regional Championship game against either Salem or Washington.
