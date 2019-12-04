On Saturday, the Greensburg wrestling season continued with the Pirates going 1-1 against Milan and Northeastern. The Pirates lost to Milan 20-42 and beat Northeastern 43-42.
Wrestlers that went 2-0 on the day were Tristan Smith at 106 lbs. which moves him to 5-0 on the season, Evan Bray at 126 lbs. putting him at 4-1, Alex Dance at 195 lbs. which moves him to 5-0.
Luke Scheumann at 220 lbs. got his first career win by pin over Milan.
Eli Wessel got his first career win at 182 lbs. with a pin over Northeastern.
“Evan Bray looked great today,” head coach Curt Nieman said. “He got two wins over opponents that he could see at sectional or regional later in the year. The official went out of his way to compliment Evan to me after our second match today and another coach from our conference that was watching today talked about how good he looked.
The whole team looked better today than last week.”
We were more aggressive on our feet did a better job of fighting off of our backs. Still a lot of work to do, but this team is improving quickly.
The Pirates are back in action this coming Saturday at Decatur Central High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.