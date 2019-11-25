VEVAY — The Greensburg wrestling team opened the 2019-20 season on Friday with multiple duel meets at Switzerland County.
The Pirates went 1-2 on the day, beating Switzerland County and losing to Madison and Salem.
The Pirates were led by freshman Tristan Smith. He went 3-0 in his high school debut at 106 lbs despite weigh in at 83 lbs.
Smith was the Pirates “wrestler of the week” the prior two weeks because of his work ethic in practice according to coach Curt Nieman.
Sophomore Alex Dance went 3-0 at the 195 lbs weight class with two pins as well on Saturday.
The team also leaned heavily on Luke Scheumann, who was needed to move up in weight class to 285 lb despite weighing 197.
“We wrestled sloppy in our win over Switzerland County, but wrestled better in the following two rounds, despite losing,” Nieman said. “We’re still a young team full of freshmen and sophomores, plus we’re still dealing with a few injuries from the start of the season. But it’s a hard working group of kids and I expect a lot of improvement throughout the season as our young guys continue to get their feet wet.”
