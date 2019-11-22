The Greensburg Cross Country teams handed out their awards Sunday evening at the fall sports banquet.
Juniors Brenner Hanna and Liz Pavy received all-EIAC awards for the third season in a row while sophomore Emily Mangels earned her second all-conference certificate.
For the boys’ team, senior Hunter Butz was all-EIAC for the third time while sophomores Andrew Johnson and Jonathon Ralston were all-conference for the boys as well as freshman Nate Murray.
Charlotte Anderson, and Hunter Butz were named to the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (IATCCCC) Academic All-State First Team for their successes in the classroom for the second year in a row.
In order to be qualify for this award, each student had to score at least 1200 on the SAT and maintain a GPA greater than 3.5.
Sean Slagle earned the Most Improved award for the boys while Sarah Santiago was the Most Improved on the girls’ team.
Jonathon Ralston and Liz Pavy received the Mental Attitude for cross country based on their leadership and work ethic displayed throughout the season.
The Most Valuable Runner for the boys’ team was sophomore Andrew Johnson. Junior Brenner Hanna was named the girls’ Most Valuable Runner for the third consecutive year.
