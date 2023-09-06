INDIANAPOLIS - When the tire smoke had settled, the powerful engines silenced, the big winners of the dramatic and history-making 69th edition of National Hot Rod Association U.S. Nationals had been determined.
Claiming their hard-earned 2023 U.S. Nationals Titles and classic "Wally" trophies (named after NHRA founder Wally Parks) that signify their achievements in NHRA's most prestigious event were Antron Brown -Top Fuel Dragster, Ron Capps-Funny Car, Matt Hartford-Pro-Stock and Matt Smith-Pro-Bike.
Perhaps one of the most popular 2023 U.S. Nationals stories was that of winner Ron Capps whose victorious bright yellow Funny Car was wrapped in the tribute livery to that of NHRA legend and five-time U.S. Nationals winner Don "The Snake" Prudhomme. An elated Prudhomme was on the starting line and joined Capps on the stage after Capps captured his second straight U.S. Nationals Funny Car title.
Prudhomme commented on the winning car of Capps, "I got a tear in my eye when Ron (Capps) approached me about doing this paint scheme. It's really a throwback paint scheme...I couldn't think of a better guy to be teamed up with to do this (Hot Wheels) paint scheme."
Capps, still in his bright "Hot Wheels" driving suit and holding tightly to his 2023 U.S. Nationals trophy commented on his second straight U.S. Nationals title, "This is a dream come true, both as a kid and now as an NHRA driver. It's exciting to bring together the old-school Hot Wheels fans like myself with the next generation and offer up a tribute car. It's incredibly emotional to be on the starting line at Indianapolis Raceway Park with "The Snake" (Prudhomme) standing beside the car. It's surreal!"
Almost the opposite end of the drag racing spectrum of Capp's popular, "story book" U.S. Nationals win was the roller coaster saga of Antron Brown's victory in Top Fuel Dragster. Brown and his team suffered through several mechanical glitches and barely qualified 15th in the 16-car field for the 69th U.S. Nationals.
Undeterred, Brown methodically defied the odds by out-driving and eliminating three straight of the higher qualified Top Fuel competitors. Brown took out Brittany Force in round one, eliminated Clay Milican in round two, and made it to the championship round by knocking off highly regarded Justin Ashley in round three.
In the dramatic final round of eliminations, Brown completed his hard-fought, almost Cinderella victory comeback story, by out-driving four-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence to earn the 2023 NHRA U.S. Top Fuel Dragster title.
An overwhelmed and grateful Brown said of his hard fought 2023 U.S. Nationals win, "It's one of those weekends where we never quit. And that's what you have to do to win the U.S. Nationals. We went through all the trials and tribulations...This is a getting-dirty win. We went through all he pain, all the stuff all the way through qualifying and we found a way as a team. We never stopped believing. You've got have faith! I love this team so much. They never quit, never stopped working. All the credit goes to this team. That's what makes this win so special...to win this two years in a row, it's amazing!"
In 2024, the NHRA U.S. Nationals celebrates it's 70th anniversary of the "Big Go" at Lucas Oil's historic Indianapolis Raceway Park. It's going to have to "Go" some to beat the dramatic and thrilling excitement of this Labor Day weekend's 69th NHRA U.S. Nationals for sure.
