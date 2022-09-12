Veteran Will Power and Alex Palou both wound up winners after Sunday's Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey IndyCar season finale on the Laguna Seca road course.
The consistent Power survived all the challenges from his closest rivals to finish third, clinching his second NTT IndyCar Series championship, adding to his 2014 title. The Australian native started his concerted quest to wrap-up the 2022 IndyCar crown by making a blistering qualifying run during Saturday's hectic qualifying session to earn his record-breaking 68th pole position, breaking a tie with IndyCar legend Mario Andretti.
The 41 year-old Power had only a single race win in his No. 12 Verizon Team Penske machine during the 2022 season, but his consistency netted him a series-leading 12 top-five finishes in the 17 races. Power and six-time IndyCar champion and rival Scott Dixson showed the same consistency being the only two drivers to complete every lap during the competitive 2022 season.
The new 2022 IndyCar champion commented on the tactics and a steady season efforts that paid off earning his second title, "From the beginning (of the season), it was just play the long game, not necessarily going for the big wins and all that...Man I had to drive that thing today. It was on the edge, very loose. What a relief to get that done."
The 2021 IndyCar Series Champion Palou ended his reign with a dominant and also satisfying first victory of the 2022 season. Driving his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, the hard-driving and youthful Spaniard dominated much of the race, leading a race-high 67 of the 95 total laps. Palou beat Power's Team Penske teammate and two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden to the checkered flag by more than 30 seconds, the largest victory margin of the 2022 season.
Palou earned his season-ending win despite a summer of uncertainty over his still-unresolved contract dispute between team owner Chip Ganassi and Team McLaren.
The 2021 IndyCar Series champion commented on his first win of the season, "We struggled a little bit (at) some races, especially the last couple of races. But today was awesome. Strategy was on point. It's good to finish the season with a win. We had some power there and good fuel mileage."
Christian Lundgaard's competitive fifth-place Sunday's race earned the young Denmark native the 2022 IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.