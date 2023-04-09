As the calendar rolled into April, the first tiny scouts were crossing the northern Texas border and filtering into Oklahoma and Arkansas. Their mission is to find sustainable nectar and sugar feeders for the summer season to come. Here in Indiana, we need to be prepared by the middle of April, and ready to welcome the first tiny arrivals from their very long migration.
Many hummingbirds fly as much as 1300 miles nonstop across the open ocean to arrive in the United States. By the time they arrive in the Midwest, the small birds’ fat reserves are gone, and they are in desperate need of food.
One way to assure having hummingbirds in your feeding area is to be sure to have your feeders cleaned, filled and put out before the middle of April. Southern Indiana may see the birds earlier in the month while Central and Northern Indiana can expect the birds to arrive from April 16 – 30. Weather is the driving factor in the birds migration north with fair, warm, sunny weather bringing the birds in earlier
A simple trick to increase the number of birds frequenting your yard is to put out more feeders. Our good friend, Linda Baker put out at least five or six large feeders early in the spring, and was rewarded with 50 or 75 hummingbirds at her feeders all summer long. Some days, she would go through almost a gallon of sugar water mix keeping her flock of busy buzzy birds well fed.
Hummingbirds are very territorial and will fight over a food source, so it is important to keep a good distance between multiple feeders. Hummingbird bird lovers who only put out a single feeder are deprived of a large number of birds because one bird will ultimately dominate the single feeder and keep the others away.
Keeping the feeders clean is vitally important. Every 7 -10 days the feeders should be taken down thoroughly washed, rinsed and refilled. The formula for sugar water for the feeders is simple… by volume…4 parts water to 1 part sugar. Boil the sugar water blend and allow it to completely cool before putting the feeder back out. Leave the red dye and food coloring out. Dyes and coloration are unnecessary and may be harmful to the birds. The birds will locate the feeder just fine without any artificial coloration.
Watching the aerial antics of hummingbirds is fascinating. A few years back, I noticed a hummingbird hovering at an empty feeder. I went out into the yard, brought the feeder into our utility room, washed and rinsed it and refilled it. As I walked back into the yard with the feeder, I noticed the hummingbird was still in the area patiently awaiting a filled feeder.
As I walked up to the shepherd’s hook to hang the feeder, I wondered if I could just stand still, hold out the feeder at arm’s length and see if the hummingbird would come to the feeder. Sure enough, the little tiny bird came right up and began to drink its fill.
I was mesmerized by the tiny creature hovering so close with no fear. Unfortunately, I forgot the territorial instincts of the hummingbird clan, and a dominant male buzzed by within an inch of my right ear and dove under my arm to drive the other hummingbird away.
At the roar of the hummingbird’s wings in my ear, some ancient reaction of survival to take flight or fight possessed me as all I could imagine was I was being attacked by an eight pound bumblebee! Screeching like a three year old little girl, I ran across the yard in leaps and bounds. Quickly regaining my composure, I immediately looked around to make sure none of my neighbors witnessed my cowardly response. Thankfully not!
You can help track the hummingbirds’ arrivals in Indiana and learn more about them. There are several fantastic interactive websites including https://www.hummingbirdsplus.org/hummingbird-migration-map-2023/ and https://www.hummingbirdcentral.com/hummingbird-migration-spring-2022-map.htm
Hummingbirds are Indiana’s tiniest and most treasured bird.
Two Campers Killed In Storm
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the bodies of a Rossville couple were located at the campground at McCormick’s Creek State Park. The victims have been identified as Brett Kincaid, 53, and Wendy Kincaid, 47, both of Rossville.
Late on the night of March 31, severe storms hit the area of McCormick’s Creek State Park in Owen County causing severe damage to the area, specifically the campground. Immediately following the storm and throughout today, responders searched the area attempting to confirm everyone was able to reach safety.
After being notified of two campers being unaccounted for, additional searches of the property were conducted and the bodies of the victims were discovered.
The incident is still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Better Habitat Means Better Fishing
The Indiana DNR recently placed 21 Mossback fish structures in five different locations throughout Kokomo Reservoir to increase the amount of habitat for fish. The structure addition should lead to more successful fishing trips for anglers. Thanks to The Indiana Muskie Club, who donated six of the structures, as well as the local anglers and community members for their involvement and input.
In addition to the Mossback structures, DNR planted native vegetation in two areas of the reservoir last July with the aim of establishing vegetation. Stay tune as more structures are on the way.
Wildflower Weekend At Clifty Falls
The staff at Clifty Falls has anxiously been awaiting the park’s spring wildflowers, and they are finally here! Join us for an event filled weekend Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16.
Go on a wildflower walk, create your own paper flower using your handprint, or participate in a wildflower scavenger hunt.
Find out more about the event, and see what other programs are happening in April by visiting the website at: on.IN.gov/CliftyFalls.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
