It’s a small sample size, but former Purdue standout guard Carsen Edwards showed his scoring could translate to the NBA level during summer league play this month.
In five summer games, Edwards averaged 19.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1 steal in just 22.6 minutes per game for the Boston Celtics.
Not bad for a second-round pick.
Edwards shot 47.9 percent from the field and 46.7 percent (21-of-45) from 3-point range during the five games. He scored 20 or more points three times, including going 6-for-14 from 3-point range during a 25-point performance in the playoffs against Memphis.
The question going forward is whether Edwards, listed a 6-foot-1, can get his shot off against longer, more athletic defenders closing in on him. The Celtics seem convinced he can, having offered Edwards a three-year, $4.5 million contract with a team option for a fourth year, according to numerous reports.
“He’s an elite shooter,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told the Indianapolis Star. “Some of his percentages won’t tell the true story because he ended up taking some tougher shots at Purdue than he’ll have to take for us. He can make tough ones, he can run off screens and shoot and he can use it off the pick-and-roll and shoot. He’s fast, he’s strong and explosive. The only thing he’s not is super tall. He’s got everything else. When he cuts, it’s like he’s shot out of a cannon.”
Here’s a look at how other in-state players fared in summer league play:
• Former Purdue guard Dakota Mathias appeared in five games for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 19 minutes per contest. Mathias scored 10 points against Golden State (July 12) and in the opener against Chicago (July 5).
• Former Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan appeared in three games for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 3.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist.
• Former Purdue guard Vince Edwards appeared in two games for the Houston Rockets, averaging 1 point and 1 rebound.
• Former Indiana forward Juwan Morgan averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 17 minutes per game in six games with the Utah Jazz.
• Former Indiana standout guard Romeo Langford did not take part in summer league play. Langford was held out as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, an injury he played through during his freshman season with the Hoosiers.
