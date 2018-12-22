Purdue snaps skid, wins big over Ohio

WEST LAFAYETTE — It was one of those games for Carsen Edwards, the kind he’s enjoyed so many times inside Mackey Arena when you need a calculator and a tape measure to keep up with him.
The electric junior guard recorded his fifth career 30-point performance. He shot 10-for-16 from the field and 4-for-9 from behind the arc to help the Boilermakers snap out of a recent slump of four losses in five games. The result? A dominant 95-67 win over Ohio.
“He was just feeling it tonight,” sophomore guard Nojel Eastern said.
The points were important, sure. But as the recent struggles have showed, the Boilermakers need to be about more than Edwards’ scoring. Just two games ago, the flashy junior guard scored 40 points and Purdue turned the ball over just six times at Texas -- and lost.
In that sense, Thursday’s victory wasn’t so much about another individual benchmark for Edwards as it was what happened around him.
It was about Purdue setting a tone early with a critical 27-4 run to open the game. It was about Ryan Cline snapping out of his recent lull with 19 efficient points. And it was about freshman guard Eric Hunter Jr. showing some of his scoring potential with a career-high 13 points.
After Purdue’s loss to Butler in the Crossroads Classic, Purdue coach Matt Painter emphasized that there’s more than just scoring that helps a team win a basketball game. The Boilers did the other things well to snap the skid.
“There are games when the ball goes in or it doesn’t,” Cline said. “For our team as a whole, we can’t just stop playing when the ball doesn’t go in the bucket. We’ve got to get back on D and really establish ourselves.”
Cline went through a rough 1-for-15 shooting slump from behind the arc during games against Maryland and Texas. He began to come out of the funk against Notre Dame, scoring most of his 15 points in the second half.
On Thursday, he played like efficient scorer he showed at the beginning of the season. He shot 7-for-11 from the field and 5-for-8 from behind the 3-point line to finish within two points of his career high.
