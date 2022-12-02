When I read the press release from Indiana’s DNR on tailwater trout being stocked, my thoughts went back years ago when I was involved in a “sting operation” with an Indiana conservation officer.
My good friend Sgt. Dean Shadley called me and asked if I would be willing to go fly fishing with him in the tail waters of Brookville Lake for the newly stocked rainbow trout. I quickly and very needlessly reminded him the season for taking rainbow trout wouldn’t open for another week. He said, “That’s the point.”
It wasn’t illegal to catch a trout as long as it was quickly unhooked and returned to the water.
It seemed several anglers were slipping in and catching the recently stocked rainbow trout before the legal season. Sgt. Shadley planned to keep a “close eye” on the area pretending to be an early trout angler himself. He recruited me and another friend; Rob Winters to come along to make it look like we were a group of out-of-season anglers fly fishing for trout.
Once we were in place, it didn’t take long for us to see action. Dean and I both inadvertently caught a trout. Looking around to make sure we weren’t being watched by any prospective poachers, we carefully unhooked and released the fish.
Shortly after, we watched as a lone angler with a bait casting rig set up in the willows lining the tailwater. Carefully rigging a bobber and baiting a hook with a piece of nightcrawler, the guy cast out into the tailwater.
Within only a few minutes, the guy sets the hook and lands one of the newly stocked rainbows.
I think we may have betrayed our undercover attempt as when the guy pulled the fish out of the water; we all stopped casting and started watching him.
Suddenly realizing he had become the center of attention, the guy quickly releases the fish and rebaits the hook. Not knowing what to make of the situation, he continues fishing.
Soon, he hooks and lands another trout.
Repeat of the same scenario with us watching him and he realizes it and releases the fish.
The guy gives up and leaves; but we must say… he was determined.
Later that afternoon, he came back two more times hoping we would be gone, but again decided to release more of his almost ill-gotten gain.
As the sun was setting, we considered the sting operation a success as no trout were taken from the tailwater.
The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife plans to stock approximately 1,500 rainbow trout into the Brookville Lake tailwater this week. Stocked trout will average 9 inches in length and supplement an existing population of brown and rainbow trout.
The tailwater is a 2-mile stretch of the East Fork of the Whitewater River below the dam running through Brookville. Approximately 1,500 rainbow trout and 2,600 brown trout are stocked there annually, providing a unique opportunity for anglers to target trout in southeastern Indiana. The tailwater is cooler than most Indiana streams during the summer, giving trout the potential to survive and grow over multiple years.
Special trout fishing regulations for the tailwater include a 7-inch minimum length limit for rainbow trout and an 18-inch minimum length limit for brown trout. The daily bag limit is five trout, only one of which can be a brown trout. Trout fishing is catch-and-release only for all Indiana rivers and streams from Jan. 1 to April 14. Anglers targeting trout need to possess a trout stamp in addition to an Indiana fishing license.
Trout anglers can look forward to continued quality fishing opportunities for rainbow and brown trout in the tailwater in the coming years. For more information on fish stockings, see visit dnr.IN.gov/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking/.
‘till next time,
Jack
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.