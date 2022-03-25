The whooping crane is one of the rarest species in the world with only around 850 individuals found globally. Despite their rarity, Indiana provides temporary pit stops for migrating whooping cranes and a winter home to around 30 whooping cranes each year.
The birds migrating or wintering in Indiana belong to the Eastern Migratory Population, which was once extinct in the eastern United States. In 2000, efforts to reintroduce migratory whooping cranes to the eastern United States began. Due to the tireless efforts of biologists dedicated to the conservation of the species, the Eastern Migratory Population is currently around 80 cranes.
Birds in the Eastern Migratory Population are marked with unique colored band combinations on their legs, allowing biologists to identify individuals from a distance. Some birds also carry satellite or radio transmitters used to track migration, but the devices have limited lifespans and must be replaced.
Last year, Indiana DNR ornithologists and whooping crane biologists from the International Crane Foundation successfully captured two whooping cranes and replaced their broken transmitters and old bands. Biologists wore whooping crane costumes to conceal themselves and prevent cranes from becoming familiar with people, which could put them in danger.
With the new transmitters, biologists can better track the cranes, which will improve our understanding of crane movements during the winter and the threats cranes face throughout their lives. Indiana DNR plans to continue assisting with capturing and tagging whooping cranes each winter. To support the important work, individuals can donate to the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund.
You can double your positive impact on whooping cranes by educating friends and family about the species. Keep a distance of at least 100 yards when viewing them (roughly the size of a football field) to minimize disturbing the cranes. If you see any activity attempting to harm or disturb the rare birds, call the DNR “Turn in a Poacher” hotline at 1-800-TIP-IDNR.
Concessionaire To Run Deer Creek FWA Shooting Range
Beginning April 6, the Deer Creek Shooting Range at Deer Creek Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) will be run by Pro-Tac Resources LLC.
The shooting range’s hours of operation will remain the same, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Like other shooting ranges operated by concessionaires at DNR properties, user fees will be $7 per hour per lane for the first person and $5 per hour for each additional person, up to four total people. Additional information can be found at on.IN.gov/dnrshootingranges.
For questions, call Deer Creek FWA at 765-653-0453, or email Pro-Tac Resources at dustin@pro-tacresources.com.
Catching Bats Without A Net
The Indiana DNR began its acoustic surveys for bats in 2011. The non-invasive method helps biologists monitor bat populations without actually catching the bats. Advances in technology have resulted in equipment to record echolocation calls, which are used to identify different bat species by their unique echolocation signatures.
Survey protocols for bat survey monitoring are standardized by the North American Bat Monitoring Program (NABat) to allow biologists to monitor bat populations across state and national boundaries and throughout their range.
In 2020, Indiana’s volunteers and DNR staff completed 73 mobile surveys across 39 NABat survey areas. In 2021, the survey efforts increased to 95 mobile surveys across 63 NABat survey areas.
A Tiny Rare Fish In Indiana
Most Hoosiers have probably never heard of or seen one of Indiana’s rarest fish species, the pugnose shiner. It is one of five minnow species currently on Indiana’s list of Species of Greatest Conservation Need. There are more than 50 different species of the minnow family (Cyprinidae) swimming in Indiana’s waters. Of the minnow family, the pugnose shiner is one of the smallest and most elusive.
Rarely exceeding two inches in length, the pugnose shiner exclusively inhabits lakes in the Northern part of Indiana. It resembles another more common northern Indiana lake inhabitant, the blackchin shiner. Both species have a dark stripe along their sides extending to the tip of the snout and onto the chin.
The pugnose shiner has a small, angled (almost vertical) mouth, whereas the blackchin shiner has a much larger, less angled mouth. Both species inhabit thick stands of submerged aquatic vegetation.
While historically known to be found in several lakes, the pugnose shiner has recently been detected in only one lake in Kosciusko County. The reasons for the species’ decline are not well understood. Some initial surveys for pugnose shiner in the fall of 2021 were unsuccessful in finding any new populations.
An attempt will be made during the upcoming field season to survey in the spring, summer, and fall to determine when the pugnose shiner might be most easily detected. While surveys to date have employed seining techniques, other methods may be investigated. Support monitoring efforts by donating to the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net.
