Biologists with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Purdue University recently documented a very young hellbender salamander, a gilled larva, in the Blue River while conducting routine surveys in south-central Indiana. The discovery is significant because over the past three to four decades, only adult hellbenders have been documented in the Blue River. The presence of a young salamander suggests conservation efforts and rearing programs are accomplishing their goals for the recovery of the endangered species.
The hellbender (Cryptobranchus alleganiensis) is a large, fully aquatic salamander. Hellbenders do not reach sexual maturity until they are 7-8 years old and require specific habitats to thrive and reproduce. Their decline statewide has been documented as far back as the early-to-mid 1900s as a result of habitat loss and poor water quality. Hellbenders play an important role in aquatic ecosystems and are indicators of clean water.
“Finding hellbender larvae is a huge benchmark of the program’s success,” DNR’s Nate Engbrecht, the state herpetologist, said. “It tells us that there has been successful breeding, hatching, and recruitment in the wild. It’s a wonderful sign that captive-reared and released hellbenders are doing what we want them to do at this site.”
The Indiana Hellbender Partnership is collaboration between the Indiana DNR and Purdue University with funding support from the Indiana DNR Nongame Wildlife Fund, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and partners in local governments, universities, non-governmental organizations, and zoos working to recover the state-endangered hellbender. Developed over 15 years, the Indiana Hellbender Partnership is the largest and most comprehensive group working to recover an imperiled amphibian in Indiana.
Since 2017, Purdue University’s Help the Hellbender Lab and its conservation partners have reared and released nearly 500 juvenile hellbenders into the Blue River. Lab director Rod Williams said, “This finding, the result of nearly two decades of collective effort, signifies a milestone for our conservation program. While we have much left to do, we have evidence our approach is working.”
In the event anglers accidentally hook a hellbender, they are reminded to cut the line and let the salamander go unharmed.
Search For Missing Person
Indiana Conservation Officers and multiple other agencies continue to search for a missing person who was one of two individuals swept away on July 28 by floodwaters along Wolf Creek in Franklin County.
At noon on July 28, county first responders received a report two people who were staying in a cabin near the creek were missing, and the cabin had been washed away.
After searching the area, responders found one individual downstream of the cabin’s original location at 1:30 p.m. The individual was pronounced dead on the scene.
Search efforts continued through the evening but were later suspended due to dangerous conditions. The search for the second individual continues.
The names of all involved are being withheld pending family notification.
New Mountain Biking Trail
On July 29, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Southeast Indiana Mountain Bike Association (SIMBA) announced the opening of a new mountain bike trail at Versailles State Park.
The trail was constructed by SIMBA, with help from a $200,000 Next Level Trails (NLT) grant. The award was announced in March 2021 as a part of the second round of NLT.
“Versailles State Park solidifies its position as one of the top destinations for mountain biking in southern Indiana, and the recent construction of a new trail only reinforces its recognized standing,” DNR Director Dan Bortner said. “Thanks to Next Level Trails and SIMBA, we have not only created a significant connection between the park and the town, but also expanded the already extensive trail system.”
The recently opened Potato Peeler Trail is a 5-mile loop west of the existing mountain bike trails at the park between Finks Road and Hassmer Hill Road. It is the second of two trails constructed with NLT funds. The first opened in July 2022, connecting the town of Versailles to the Busching Bridge and the park entrance.
As part of the Next Level Connections initiative, NLT is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. The now $180 million program is administered by the DNR and facilitates critical trail connections within and between Hoosier communities. To date, NLT has awarded $150 million to 75 projects across the state.
In May, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced details for the fourth round of the NLT grant program. The fourth round will award up to $22.5 million to regional projects and up to $7.5 million to local projects. The application period for the fourth round began on July 1 and ends on Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT. Eligible applicants include units of government or 501©(3) nonprofit organizations. Applicants are limited to one application per round.
Including the new trails at Versailles State Park, 22 NLT projects are complete, opening over 75 miles of new trail to the public. An additional 40 trail miles are under construction.
Mountain bike trails in Versailles State Park are multi-use. They are open to hiking and trail running as well as bicycling. Riders should obtain a $5 daily or $20 annual pass before using the park’s mountain bike trails. Passes can be purchased at park gates, the park office, or online at ShopINStateParks.com.
‘till next time,
Jack
