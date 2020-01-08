On Jan. 18, the Reds Caravan returns to the area with a visit to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA in Batesville.
The free event will give fans a chance to meet pitcher Amir Garrett, left fielder Josh VanMeter, infielder Jonathan India, Hall of Famer Tom Browning, broadcasters Jim Day and Jeff Piecoro as well as vice president of player development Shawn Pender.
The Reds visitors will offer an audience Q & A as well as an autograph session.
This event will take place in the gray gym at the YMCA from 2 – 4 p.m.
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA is located at 30 State Road 129 South Batesville, Indiana 47006.
