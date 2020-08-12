INDIANAPOLIS – The 500 Festival, a nonprofit organization providing life-enriching events and programs that celebrate the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500®, announced registration is open for the first-ever virtual 500 Festival mini-mini kids’ run. Virtual mini-mini participants will complete their race distance whenever and wherever they choose during the month of October 2020. The mini-mini shirt and medal will be shipped to them. The virtual mini-mini is open to kids of any age, but it is recommended for ages 5 – 12. Parents or guardians can register their mini-mini runner for $15 at IndyMini.com/minimini.
Traditionally, the 500 Festival mini-mini kids’ run draws thousands of young runners and cheering fans from 70+ Indiana cities and towns (and 6 different states) to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 mini-mini will be held as a virtual race as opposed to in-person. The virtual 500 Festival mini-mini will provide kids with a memorable experience similar to the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon – complete with digital participant resources, the coveted mini-mini medal and participant shirt.
“The 500 Festival produces America’s best half marathon, the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, and we are committed to leveraging its success to introduce kids to running and walking and provide them with the motivation to be active during this unique period of time,” Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said. “The virtual 500 Festival mini-mini has opportunities for all ability levels and we can’t wait to see even more young Hoosiers complete their race in 2020.”
To encourage kids to start running or walking and to highlight the virtual race to a global audience, the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing WIX Filters Chevrolet, driven by Sage Karam, and the No. 67 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Salesforce Chevrolet, driven by J.R. Hildebrand, will feature branding of the 500 Festival’s mini-mini kids’ run for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Karam and Hildebrand will also serve as spokespersons and ambassadors for the mini-mini.
The mini-mini is the only kids running event to be promoted on a car in the Indy 500. 2020 marks the second year of the partnership between Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and the 500 Festival, which was established to advance health and fitness among Indiana youth. Previously, the 500 Festival mini-mini logo was featured on both DRR IndyCars for the 103rd Running of the Indy 500 where Sage Karam and J.R. Hildebrand also served as spokespersons and ambassadors for the mini-mini. The kids’ running event was also featured at the 2019 BC39 USAC Midget races on DRR’s No. 81 Tucker-Boat Motorsports Toyota-powered midget car, driven by Dillon Welch. Additionally, DRR team owner, Dennis Reinbold, served as a 500 Festival board director from 2002-2008.
Four different virtual race distances will be offered, ranging from half a mile to 3 miles, so participants can select the race and distance that best meets their age and ability. All 500 Festival mini-mini participants will receive a commemorative technical t-shirt, finisher’s medal, a customizable race bib and finisher certificate. Now through Wednesday, Sept. 30, you can register online for just $15. To learn more about the 500 Festival mini-mini or to register, visit indymini.com/minimini or search #Indyminimini on social media.
The 500 Festival mini-mini is supported by the 500 Festival Foundation and Youth Fitness Cornerstone Partners: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, AON, and Crowe LLP.
-Information provided
