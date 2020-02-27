GREENSBURG — Friday night marks the end of the regular season for high school boys basketball.
All three Decatur County schools will conclude their seasons with major implications on the line for all three.
Greensburg Pirates
With 15 straight wins under their belt, the Greensburg Pirates (20-2) have their most important game of that stretch on Friday night when the East Central Trojans (15-7) visit with the EIAC title on the line for both teams.
For the Pirates, who have yet to lose a conference game this year, the outright title is on the line. For the Trojans, who lost to Connersville on Feb. 13, a chance to share the EIAC title with the Pirates.
According to John Harrell, the Pirates are favored by 12 points.
South Decatur Cougars
The South Decatur Cougars (20-2) will host their season finale on Friday night against the Knightstown Panthers.
It will be senior night for the Cougars, who will recognize them in a ceremony between the junior varsity and varsity games.
This year’s seniors are Brogan Howard, Zach Luttel, Dominic Walters, Grant Owens and Conner Bower.
The Cougars will also be attempting to earn head coach Kendall Wildey his 200th career victory as a head coach in basketball.
They are favored by 30 points.
North Decatur Chargers
The Chargers (11-10) will end the season on the road this year at Rushville (6-16).
North Decatur enters will four straight wins, their longest winning streak of the season.
They will look to spoil the Lions senior night, entering as three point underdogs.
