An attractive but highly destructive invasive insect is making headway in Indiana, and the Department of Natural Resources seeks help in identifying the insect so it can work to stop its spread.
The insect is called the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), the pest is a major concern across most of the United States because of its adverse effect on fruit orchards, nurseries, and the logging and wine industries.
Adults and nymphs of spotted lanternfly (SLF) have piercing-sucking mouthparts and feed on the vascular tissue of leaves, young shoots, branches, and trunks of its hosts. Adults and older nymphs may feed in large populations. Their extensive feeding results in oozing wounds on woody tissue resulting in wilting and death of branches.
The lantern part of SLF’s name comes from the inflated portion of its head, which was once thought to be luminous. Its wings are grayish with black spots. Flying displays its hind wings, which are black, white, and red with black spots.
In July 2021, a population of the insect was identified in Switzerland County, near the Ohio River. A second population was found in Huntington last July. The DNR Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology (DEPP) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have been monitoring both sites.
With the insect’s eggs typically hatching in late April, DEPP started scraping egg masses at the infested sites in early February and has destroyed more than 540,000 eggs.
The DEPP and USDA continue to conduct surveys to find the insect’s presence elsewhere in the state, ascertain the extent of current infestations, and determine what other management strategies to implement. Hoosiers are asked to watch for and report sightings of egg masses of SLF in the coming weeks, and then for nymphs and adults.
Inspection of areas and objects near tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima), an invasive plant common in the Hoosier state, should be a priority because it is the insect’s preferred host tree. SLF typically lays its eggs on smooth surfaces, and eggs may be in sheltered locations or in crevices on trees, rocks, fences, or other outdoor objects, which is part of the challenge of detecting them.
Egg masses are irregularly shaped and about 1 to 1 ½ inches long. The individual eggs resemble wheat kernels strung together in several rows. After laying eggs, the female deposits a protective coating over them resembling silly putty. As the coating dries and is exposed to the elements it begins to crack and takes on the appearance of dried mud. There can be 30 to 50 eggs in each egg mass.
Nymphs and adults tend to cluster at the base of trees or lower trunk during the day and are more active at dusk or early evening. Infested trees can show significant deposits of honeydew and sooty mold around the base of the tree to the point where the base and surrounding ground may appear black. Tree sap oozing from wounds on trees and the honeydew may attract ants, bees, and wasps.
Hoosiers are also asked to inspect any articles such as logs, firewood, other tree parts, decorative grapevines, any other outdoor household articles, and vehicles coming from Switzerland County, Huntington, or any other area identified as having an infestation.
Immediately report all suspected findings to 866-NO EXOTIC ((866) 663-9684) or DEPP@dnr.IN.gov, providing, at a minimum, the county of the find and contact information so DEPP staff can follow up. More information is at on.IN.gov/spotted-lanternfly.
Trout Stockings Across Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is stocking nearly 50,000 trout across the state this spring in preparation for trout fishing season. Thirty-three bodies of water across 21 counties will be stocked before opening day of trout season, Saturday, April 29.
Lake stockings of rainbow trout started the week of March 20. Anglers do not have to wait for opening day of stream trout fishing season to fish for the aggressive biters because trout fishing on lakes is open all year.
For streams, 18,000 rainbow trout are expected to be stocked by the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife in the weeks leading up to opening day, the first day anglers may legally catch trout from streams.
Trout bite a variety of artificial baits such as spinners and flies, but natural baits such as worms and bee moths tend to be the most popular. To find a stocked stream near you, see the 2023 trout stocking plan at bit.ly/INFishStocking.
In addition to the rainbow trout stockings, several bodies of water in the north will receive brown trout stockings.
The bag limit for trout in inland waters other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries is five per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of an angler’s catch may be a brown trout. Any harvested brown trout caught below the Brookville tailwater or from Oliver, Olin, or Martin lakes must be 18 inches or larger.
To fish for trout, anglers age 18 and older must have an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp. To purchase your 2023 fishing license and trout/salmon stamp, visit on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.
McCormick’s Creek State Park Reopened
McCormick’s Creek State Park, which was severely damaged by last Friday’s tornado, and reopened to limited April 7.
The park’s Canyon Inn will be fully open. Many park trails remain closed, and the campground will be closed through October 1. Individuals with campground reservations are being contacted directly and given full refunds, and no new reservations for camping at McCormick’s Creek will be accepted for arrival dates through the end of 2023.
Volunteers who would like to help with park cleanup can sign up at https://bit.ly/mccormicks-creek-volunteer, and they will be contacted by Indiana State Parks staff in the coming weeks.
When park guests arrive, they will receive a handout of facilities and services available, with updates also available online at on.IN.gov/mccormickscreeksp to check ahead of a visit. Park interpretive naturalists will be roving in key park locations to answer questions throughout the weekend.
Photos and video of park damage and ongoing cleanup efforts can be accessed through the Department of Natural Resources’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/INdnr.
McCormick’s Creek State Park (on.IN.gov/mccormickscreeksp) is located at 250 McCormick's Creek Park Road, Spencer, IN 47460.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
