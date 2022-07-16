You can help the DNR learn more about Indiana’s wild turkey populations by reporting wild turkey broods you see through Aug. 31.
Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers from across Indiana conduct brood surveys, counting the number of turkey hens with or without broods to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer. Summer brood survival is one of the primary factors influencing wild turkey population trends in various regions of the state and informs the DNR’s wild turkey management.
In the summer of 2022, the DNR aims to collect 3,000 reports across the state and get at least 25 reports per county. The DNR received enough reports last year to complete an analysis of wild turkey production by region and hopes to have enough reports to do so again.
You can report your observations at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood. No password is needed. The link also includes survey instructions and an illustrative guide, as well as the results of the previous summers’ brood surveys.
Fishin' Pond Volunteers Needed
The Indiana DNR is seeking volunteers to help youth fish at the State Fair Fishin’ Pond. As a volunteer, you can register family’s on-site, work with kids as they fish with cane poles, or tie fishing knots and untangle lines.
The Fishin’ Pond will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on the state fair’s opening day (July 29), as well as Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Volunteer shifts last four hours, and volunteers receive free parking, a free ticket to the fair, and a free T-shirt.
At the Fishin’ Pond, there are opportunities for everyone to help us introduce fishing to more people.
If you are interested in volunteering, please sign up at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/places-to-go/events/dnr-at-the-state-fair/dnr-state-fair-fishin-pond/. Help us get everyone hooked on fishin’!
First Set Of Reserved Draws Opened
Starting July 1 and running through Aug. 1, hunters can apply online for the following reserved hunts by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 1 for the hunts:
- Dove hunts at Atterbury, Goose Pond, Jasper-Pulaski, Kankakee, Kingsbury, Pigeon River, Willow Slough, and Winamac Fish and Wildlife areas (FWAs).
- Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge youth deer hunt on Sept. 24-25.
- Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) reserve hunts for squirrel and youth deer on private lands. View the hunt dates and locations when applying.
Personal Watercraft Explodes
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boating accident in which a personal watercraft (PWC) exploded the afternoon of July 4 on Jimmerson Lake in Steuben County.
At 4:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the area of County Road 300 W and Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake to a report of PWC had exploded in the water.
The PWC, a 2003 Bombardier Sa-Doo, had just been launched into the water and docked. When it was started to leave the dock with three people aboard, it exploded. The three people were thrown from the PWC, but uninjured. All three refused medical treatment at the scene.
The PWC was removed from the water, and the accident remains under investigation.
Conservation officers were assisted on the scene by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County EMS, Angola Fire Department, and Bill’s Professional Towing.
Conservation officers remind everyone operating a watercraft with an inboard motor to always check for fuel leaks and properly ventilate the engine compartment before starting the engine to avoid fires and explosions. All boaters should always wear a properly fastened and properly sized U.S. Coast Guard approved personal floatation device (PFD) when in, on, or near the water.
Scottsburg Man Drowns
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a drowning incident occurring the morning of July 10 near Lexington in a private pond. As a result, the recovery of the body of Mark D. Lyon, 37, of Scottsburg was made shortly after 7 a.m.
About 1:45 a.m. July 10, dispatchers took a call of a possible drowning in the 4200 block of South Pleasant Ridge Road in Lexington. Lyon and his son were fishing from a small boat when it overturned, tossing both into the water. Lyon was not wearing a life jacket when the incident occurred.
Responders using a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and side scan sonar found the body, and the DNR Law Enforcement public safety divers made the recovery.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.
Assisting on the scene were units from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Scottsburg Fire Department, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Scott County EMS, and the Scott County Coroner.
Indiana Conservation Officers urge everyone to wear a lifejacket when around water, especially if an individual’s swimming ability and environmental/water conditions are questionable.
Fish Kill At Loon Lake
DNR fisheries biologists collected fish and water samples at Loon Lake late in June as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies.
Samples were provided to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University for testing regarding a cause. Results are not expected for several weeks.
Because no significant numbers of other dead small fish species have been observed, the cause is not believed to be the result of a toxic event such as a chemical spill or release.
Biologists will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks.
