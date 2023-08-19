Beginning on Aug. 20, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt for which they are applying.
Applications for the following reserved hunting opportunities open Aug. 20. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 24:
- Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) waterfowl hunts: Waterfowl hunts at participating FWAs, including LaSalle, Kingsbury, Hovey Lake, Goose Pond, and Kankakee. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate.
- Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) deer hunts: Firearms season deer hunts at Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing FWAs.
- State Park property deer hunts: Deer hunts at participating state park properties, including Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, O’Bannon Woods, Ouabache, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks and Raccoon Lake. Cave River Valley Natural Area, which is managed by Spring Mill State Park, will also participate.
- November Game Bird Area (GBA) hunts: Hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. The hunts are not put/take pheasant hunts.
- November youth-only Game Bird Area (GBA) hunts: Youth-only hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates and must have an adult at least 18 years of age present while hunting. The hunts are not put/take pheasant hunts.
- Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: The IPLA program has switched to online reserved hunts and are no longer available through self-service sign-in. IPLA will offer reserved hunts for game bird, squirrel, waterfowl, and firearms deer on private lands.
Applications for the following reserved hunting opportunities open Oct. 1. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 29:
- December Game Bird Area (GBA) hunts: Hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. The hunts are not put/take pheasant hunts.
- Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer archery and muzzleloader deer, late season waterfowl, goose only, and small game hunts on private lands.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.
Please note only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes may be made once an application is submitted. More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Two Tragic Drownings At Lake Monroe
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a Bloomington man was recovered from Monroe Lake on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13.
At 2:20 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Moore’s Creek after a man went under the water and never resurfaced.
Paul Bosler, 66, of Bloomington, was located a short time later by Indiana Conservation Officers with the assistance of the Monroe County Dive Team. Lifesaving measures were attempted but Bosler succumbed to his injuries after being transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.
Witnesses stated Bosler jumped off a boat to swim and never resurfaced after going under the water.
No life jackets were being used at the time of the incident.
Earlier on Saturday afternoon Aug. 12, Indiana Conservation Officers were investigating after the body of a New York man was recovered from Monroe Lake on Saturday afternoon.
At 4 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Paynetown State Recreation Area after a man went under the water and never resurfaced.
Rajesh Kumar, 40, of Ozone Park, New York, was located a short time later by Indiana Conservation Officers with the assistance of the Monroe County Dive Team. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Kumar was pronounced dead on scene.
Witnesses stated Kumar jumped off a boat and never resurfaced after going under the water.
No life jackets were being used at the time of the incident.
Assisting agencies include the Monroe County Dive Team, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana University Health Ambulance, and the Monroe County Fire Department.
Field Trip Grant Program Benefits 3,400 Hoosier Students
Students at 44 Indiana K-12 schools will experience the outdoors this academic year thanks in part to a grant program supporting field trips to Indiana State Park properties.
The Discover the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program is available for all K-12 schools. It is administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF), the supporting nonprofit of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The grants, up to $250 per school, fund transportation costs, program fees, and classroom supplies related to preparation or follow-up for the field trips. An estimated 3,432 students will benefit from the grant program in the 2023-2024 school years using the $10,520 the grant program expects to distribute this school year. On their field trips, students will participate in a guided hike or talk with an interpretive naturalist at a designated property to learn about Indiana's fish, forests, wildlife, natural habitats, and conservation.
Since the program’s inception in 2013, it has awarded 220 grants worth more than $56,500 in overall funding, providing the opportunity for approximately 20,400 students to visit state park properties at less cost to the schools and students.
The program was established in memory of Tom Huck, a long-time DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children in parks. Contributions have grown in recent years, allowing the fund to double the number of grants offered. In addition to generous individuals, additional periodic support for the program is also provided by the Indiana Master Naturalist Advisory Council and the Indiana Parks Alliance.
“Through these grants and the support of our partners, Hoosier students across the state will gain hands-on experiences in Indiana State Parks,” said Jody Kress, INRF executive director. “We hope to see this program continue to grow so we can educate more students about our natural and cultural legacy.”
To donate to the INRF, visit IndianaNRF.org. Indiana has 24 state parks, eight reservoirs, two state forest recreation areas, and two off-road state recreation areas eligible for field trip funding.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
