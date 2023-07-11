Hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt for which they apply.
The Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) program has switched to reserved hunts and is no longer available through the self-service sign-in system. IPLA hunt applications and information are at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 6:
Dove Hunts: Applicants may select the desired date and property. Due to inclement spring weather, other crops may have been planted in place of or along with sunflowers. Participating properties include J. E. Roush Lake, Wilbur Wright, Kingsbury, Kankakee, Atterbury, Pigeon River, Glendale, Goose Pond, and Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Areas (FWAs).
Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Youth Deer Hunt: Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearms deer hunt for youth.
Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge Deer Hunts: Big Oaks NWR will host archery, muzzleloader, and firearms hunts.
IPLA Hunts: IPLA will offer reserved hunts for squirrel, archery deer, youth deer, teal, and early goose on private lands.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants can view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.
Please note: Only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes may be made once an application is submitted.
Visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt to apply for and learn about other exclusive hunting opportunities.
New DNR App
Out with the old, in with the new! The upgraded, free DNR smartphone app is now available to guide you to the best places for outdoor exploration in Indiana. View the nearest State Parks, Fish & Wildlife areas, State Forests, Archery & Shooting Ranges, Nature Preserves, and more.
With a fresh interface, better maps, and more content, you’ll be the most prepared explorer in the wild. Indiana’s DNR appreciates you!
Hygiene For Hummingbirds
During the summer, the warm weather along with the sugar solution in hummingbird feeders can cause bacteria to grow in bird feeders. Contaminated sugar water may make hummingbirds sick and cause them to avoid your feeders altogether. To keep your favorite hummingbirds coming back, rinse out and replace the sugar solution in your feeder every two to three days.
Use warm water or a weak vinegar solution to rinse the feeder. Dish soap can leave residue in the feeder and may harm the hummingbirds, or keep them from coming back.
When making hummingbird sugar solution for the feeder; remember the formula is four parts water to one part sugar. Add the sugar to boiling water and let cool to room temperature before filling the feeder. Never use food coloring as it is not necessary and may be bad for the hummingbirds.
Find favorite tips and tricks for feeder maintenance on The National Audubon Society’s FAQs page.
Too Much Recreational Injury And Death
My inbox is full of reports of unnecessary drowning and ORV injuries and death. Common sense, safety equipment and personal flotation devices would almost eliminate the tragic reports.
Sunman Man Dies In ORV Accident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle (ORV) accident occurring July 4 in Dearborn County. Shortly after 8 p.m., responders were dispatched to the area near the 10800 block of N. Dearborn Road in Sunman for a serious ORV accident.
The initial investigation shows Thomas Klump, 63, of Sunman, was operating a side-by-side ORV on the roadway when he overcorrected causing the machine to roll over.
Klump was ejected during the accident and became pinned under the ORV. On scene lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Klump was later pronounced deceased.
No seat belts, helmets, or safety equipment were used at the time of the accident. The incident remains under investigation. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
Other assisting agencies include the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Sunman Police Department, and Sunman EMS.
More information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures is at offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.
Adult Pulled From Lake Michigan
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of an adult male was pulled from the water on July 4 near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.
At 4 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the pier area of the beach for an adult missing in the water. After a brief search, the male was pulled from the water by Washington Park Beach lifeguards and transported to Franciscan Hospital Michigan City where he is listed in critical condition.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
Body of Juvenile Recovered From Wabash River
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a 15-year-old juvenile was recovered the morning of July 3 from the Wabash River.
On the day prior, a group of juveniles was wading and swimming in the Wabash River north of Montezuma. About 7:30 p.m., Parke County 911 received a call reporting a juvenile male missing in the water.
Witness statements helped Indiana Conservation Officers narrow down a search area. Officers utilizing divers and sonar searched the area and recovered the victim at 12:30 a.m. in seven feet of water.
An autopsy has been performed and the preliminary results were consistent with drowning.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Clinton Fire Department Water Rescue Team, Parke County Sheriff’s Department, Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, and Parke County EMS.
Juveniles Injured In ORV Accident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident injuring two juveniles, one seriously, in Jennings County.
Shortly after 11 a.m., responders were dispatched to the area near the 9000 block of County Road 850 West in Paris Crossing for an accident with injuries.
Initial investigation shows a 14-year-old juvenile was operating a side-by-side ORV on the roadway when they lost control, causing the vehicle to roll onto the driver’s side and pinning them underneath. The juveniles were not wearing helmets or safety harnesses at the time of the accident.
The juvenile operator was transported via StatFlight helicopter to Norton Hospital in Louisville. The juvenile passenger was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Other assisting agencies include Indiana State Police, Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, and Jennings County Emergency Medical Service.
Indiana law requires riders younger than 18 to wear a Department of Transportation approved helmet. More information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures is at offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.
