GREENSBURG — The start to the season by the Grenadiers baseball team at IU Southeast was setting the table for history.
An 18-1 record to begin the season for Greensburg Community High School alum Trevor Reynolds and his teammates was pacing the squad based out of New Albany for a season unlike any other in program history.
The Grenadiers opened the season at 10-0, leaving them the last undefeated team in all of NAIA. The winning continued to 18-1 and a program record best No. 12 national ranking.
The news of the season’s cancellation came a different time than it did for other collegiate athletes, as Reynolds had already returned home from school.
“Well at first we were just suspended so I think most of the team went home,” Reynolds said. “Then while I was at home that’s when the news came out that we were done for the year.”
The news was crushing for the squad, like all others throughout the country.
After the initial blow, Reynolds acknowledged that he and his teammates have taken their mindsets elsewhere.
“(Communication) has been alright it’s definitely slowed down a lot,” Reynolds said. “We have a big group chat as a team that is usually getting blown up during season.”
Early conversations and thoughts after the announcements went toward the seniors on the team, as it left their careers in question. After some deliberation though, the three seniors will rejoin Reynolds and the Grenadiers next year.
“We had three seniors but since everyone gets a year back, all three are returning so we will have the same team next year as we did this year,” Reynolds said. “We had high hopes for this year and I think we could’ve done something special.”
For now, Reynolds plans on staying in shape to not only return to the form he had this year, but improve.
Through 19 games, Reynolds held a 3-0 pitching record with a 4.50 ERA in four starts.
Across 20 innings he struck out 16 batters.
“I am basically just have been doing stuff with body weight since everything is closed.,” Reynolds said. “Hopefully this all ends soon so everyone including myself can get back into a gym.”
