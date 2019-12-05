GREENSBURG — Greensburg student-athlete Cade Reynolds made his college choice official on Wednesday evening when he signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career and education at IU Southeast.
IU Southeast, located in New Albany, is an NAIA school in the River Schools Conference.
Reynolds explained what the ceremony held at the high school on Wednesday meant for he and his family.
“I love college baseball and baseball in general,” Reynolds said. “This is pretty special. I am excited to go join the team.”
Reynolds will be joining his cousin Trevor Reynolds on the team. Trevor is currently a junior at IU Southeast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.