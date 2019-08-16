When I was a young hunter, squirrel season (opening Thursday) was something to behold. Full of anticipation, I could not sleep the night before. Many share my past excitement, yet no longer hunt the bushytail. Get back to the woods. Our youth need you.
At some point, hunter safety courses became mandatory in order to purchase a hunting license. A 12-hour course was a bit much for many of our youth who just wanted to see if they liked hunting.
Now an apprentice license can be purchased by a person of any age up to three times before a hunter education certificate is necessary. Safety is still of paramount importance, and for that reason, an apprentice hunter may only go afield with a licensed hunter age 18 or older.
In addition, a mentor should stress gun safety on the range and in the field. Loading only one round might be sound practice for the beginner.
My dad gave me a Daisy BB gun when I was 7. A year later, his friend saw me shoot and said, “Herald, did you know your son shoots left-handed?” I was right-handed but had a left-dominate eye. Maybe dad should have given me a few more tips.
Only four percent of the population hunt. We nimrods need to up that by involving the youth we interact with. It is a lot more responsibility than taking a kid fishing. Done right, teaching youth to hunt can be rewarding and will pass on our heritage.
The Indiana DNR has upped the ante for getting youth involved. They promote two “Free Hunting Weekends.” The first is the weekend of Sept. 7-8 where kids can concentrate on hunting dove and squirrel. The second dates are Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The last weekend finds rabbit, squirrel, deer and other gamebird and fur-bearing species in season.
In addition, there are youth waterfowl hunts yet to be announced and a couple of deer hunts. Big Oaks and Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuges host youth hunts.
Deer hunt dates are Nov. 28-29 at Muscatatuck and Nov. 2 at Big Oaks. The Big Oaks hunts include an optional workshop and luncheon the day before.
To apply for the Big Oaks hunt, send a postcard that includes the youth’s name, address and phone number to: Big Oaks NWR, 1661 W. JPG Niblo Road, Madison, IN 47250.
Application deadline for Big Oaks is Oct. 1 for deer.
To apply for the Muscatatuck hunts, go to wildlife.IN.gov/5834.htm.
Today feels like fall. I’ve checked a couple of shellbark hickory trees and found few nuts. One didn’t have any. Squirrels love hickory nuts and cut on them first. Look for fresh cuttings below the tree. Sit down and be quiet.
In the early portion of the season mid-August through mid-September, squirrels feed early and late. I have fond memories of seeing the first rays of the sun filter through the hardwoods and then hear the gnawing of nuts and the pieces of shells hitting leaves on their way to the forest floor.
Squirrels are most active after rain. A hunter can move quietly through the woods. And bushytails jumping from one limb to another gives a distinct sound that reveals their exact location.
Whether they grow up to be the hunter you are remains to be seen. Getting our youth in tune with nature will last a lifetime and be much appreciated.
