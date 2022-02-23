In one of the closest finishes in Daytona 500 history, 23-year-old Rookie Austin Cindric captured Sunday's wreck-filled 64th annual "Great American Race" before a sold out crowd. Cindric held off Bubba Wallace (.036 seconds) and Mitchell, Indiana's Chase Briscoe (.091 seconds) to notch his memorable first NASCAR Cup Series victory in his eighth start in the series.
Cindric's exciting win in the season-opening Daytona 500 couldn't have come at a more opportune time, as Sunday was the birthday of his legendary team owner Roger Penske. After doing a huge, celebratory burn-out, Cindric parked his No. 2 Team Penske Discount Tire Ford Mustang GT on the historic Daytona start-finish line.
Emerging to TV reporters, an elated Cindric looked at the sold out crowd and commented on the enormity of what he had just achieved, "Oh, my God - do you know what makes this better? A packed house! A packed house for the Daytona 500! I've got so many people to thank. First and foremost, Roger Penske. Happy Birthday! Appreciate Ryan (Blaney) for being a great teammate. Obviously, he wants to win this one. I'm so pumped for Menards, Discount Tire, and Ford. Everyone has worked so hard on this Next Gen car through the whole process. I am so excited.
"I'm surrounded by great people. I know there's going to be highs and lows, being a rookie. I'm grateful for the opportunity and excited to climb the mountain ahead of us on the No. 2 team. We're in the playoffs! That's one box checked. My gosh, what an awesome group of fans; what an awesome race car. I'm really just thankful. At this moment in my life , I can't think of anything more amazing and gratifying than winning this race. It's a lot of hard work. It's all I care about, it's all I think about, and that's what has gotten me this far."
An earlier six-car crash on lap 190 had eliminated contenders Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Todd Gilliland, Erik Jones, and Noah Gragson. Another three-car wreck on lap 195 wiped out race leader Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and set up the NASCAR (two lap) over-time finish.
Cindric was the leader when the green flag waved on lap 200, and at the end of the wild, two-lap scramble to the checkered flag. Penske Teammate Ryan Blaney was instrumental in Cindric's victory. Blaney's No. 12 Menard's Team Penske Mustang pushed Cindric out front at the start of the final, two-lap shootout.
Ironically, it was Blaney's push that enabled Cindric to get to finish line, but it also cost him a chance at his much desired first Daytona 500 win. Behind Cindric a wild rush to the checkered flag ensued between several drivers hoping to pull off a last-second Daytona 500 win.
When Blaney moved up to make a run at Cindric for the win, he also blocked the on-coming rush of Brad Keselowski being pushed by Chase Briscoe who was also being pushed by Kyle Bush. Blaney's move to the top forced Cindric to move up quickly to block Blaney's outside pass attempt.
This quick Cindric block unfortunately forced his teammate into the wall causing chaos behind as Blaney and Briscoe scraped the wall and other contenders spun to avoid the blockage and slowdown. Luckily for Wallace, he stayed low as Blaney, Keselowski, David Ragan, and 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell spun or crashed behind him finishing second about 1/2 a car length behind winner Cindric.
A disappointed Wallace commented on the outcome, "We'll come home second. This one sucks when you're that close, but all-in-all happy for our team...on to California."
After fighting back from being a lap down, a grateful Chase Briscoe was happy with his hard fought third-place finish. The 2021 NASCAR Rookie of the Year commented on his best Cup Series finish so far, "To have a chance to win the Daytona 500 at the end is all that we could ask for. We want to be a playoff contender this year and having a good run here is a good start. Wish we had one more lap, you never know what could happen. It's super cool to finish third, cool to see one of my best friends (Cindric) to win the race."
Ryan Blaney was disappointed but upbeat after the wild finish that robbed him of his first Daytona 500 victory, "It didn't work out. I was able to get Austin (Cindric) in front, and off of turn four where we were good enough to make a move, I got blocked and ended up getting fenced. I'm happy for Roger Penske, winning the 500 on his birthday. We still ended up fourth, but I don't know another perfect position we could have put ourselves in to win the race. It just didn't work out."
Aric Almirola finished fifth followed by Kyle Busch, Michael McDowell, David Ragan, Brad Keselowski, and Chase Elliott, who rounded out the top 10.
The NASCAR Cup Series travels to California's Auto Club Speedway for the Wise Power 400 on Feb. 27.
