RUSHVILLE — After a 1-2 record over the weekend, the Lady Chargers were left no time for rest, traveling to Rushville to meet the Lady Lions on Monday night.
The Lady Chargers topped Rushville in three sets.
“We came out with a lot of intensity tonight and it was great to see the girls play as a team,” head coach Ashley Gauck said. “We minimized unforced errors in regard to messed serves and passed the ball well.”
Kara Muckerheide was all over the stat sheet. She set 97/100 with 32 assists, three kills, five blocks and five digs.
Olivia Bohman added eight kills, three aces and 10 digs. Erika Kramer finished with 12 kills and nine digs.
Madelyn Bohman tallied 11 digs, seven kills and four blocks.
The JV Chargers won in two sets as well, 25-17, 25-14.
South volleyball
The Lady Cougars dominated Madison-Shawe on Monday night, 25-13. 25-12, and 25-12.
The Cougars JV team won in two sets.
Lana Bell was the team leader with seven kills. She also had four aces and five digs.
Lily Rigby led the Cougars with seven aces of the team’s 21 total.
Brook Somers tallied five kills, one block, two aces three assists and four digs.
Whitnye Burton again led the team in assists with 13.
Lady Pirates volleyball
Greensburg defeated Batesville 25-10, 25-20, 23-25, 25-11 Monday night to become 10-0 on the early season.
“A big key to the match was serve reception which enabled us to consistently set up our offense,” head coach June Rigney said.
Raegan Rigney, Josie Nobbe, Hannah Messer and Emma DeWeese handled Batesville’s aggressive serving. Another very helpful skill was our blocking.
“We were active across the net and caused their hitters to make adjustments, thanks to Anna West, Aliyah Evans, Josie Nobbe, Ella Chapman, Ellie Jackson and Taylor Cooney,” Rigney said.
Raegan Rigney was 26-26 serving and DeWeese and Cooney were each 19-20.
Anna West led the team with 18 kills, Josie Nobbe had 12 and Aliyah Evans finished with six kills.
Taylor Cooney had 33 assists.
“(Cooney) continues to give us opportunities to capitalize,” Rigney said. “Her quick thinking and reactions to so many balls keeps the opponents guessing. She has great control of her body and does a great job of keeping us in points.”
“Certainly wish we could’ve kept the momentum we had at the beginning of the match,” Rigney said. “We came out ready to play and played very well game one and most of game two. However, Batesville changed the momentum in game three and caused us a little trouble. So proud of the girls for turning it around and taking game four with solid fundamentals, confidence, aggressiveness and execution.”
