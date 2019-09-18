GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Lady Chargers picked up an MHC win on Monday night against Edinburgh, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17. The win moves the Chargers to 8-4 on the season.
Erika Kramer led the team with 14 kills, two aces and 11 digs.
Olivia Bohman finished with seven kills, two aces and 10 digs.
Emma Luttel had five kills, Sami Luttel had six assists and Jenna Geis finished with three solo blocks.
Kara Muckerheide finished with a team high 26 assists.
Lady Pirates golf remains undefeated in EIAC
The Lady Pirates improved their season record to 28-7 and remained undefeated in EIAC play with wins over Batesville and Lawrenceburg on Monday night.
The host Pirates were led in scoring by a 43 from Kennedy McCullough and a 45 from Ellie Acra.
The other scores came from Megan Reisman with a 50, and Sarah Stapp with a 53. Elizabeth Mitchell also played well for the Pirates, carding a season-low 53.
Greensburg will be back in action on Thursday night, hosting Connersville on senior night.
Chargers golf
Tuesday night the Chargers golf team competed against Rushville at Antler Pointe Golf Club.
Sidney Parmer (39) was individual medalist for the match and Katy Kinker (44) had a personal best round.
Laronda Schwartz was the only other Chargers golfer, shooting a 62.
Pirates tennis
Greensburg fell to Batesville Monday night 3-2.
Greensburg got off to a slow start and was unable to crawl back.
Picking up wins were Ben Duerstock and Sam Bower at No. 1 doubles and Charlie Pumphrey at No. 3 singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.