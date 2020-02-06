WESTPORT – Evan Wullenweber could not be stopped Thursday night during the third quarter.
The South Decatur junior drilled six 3-pointers in the third quarter and a total of seven 3-pointers to lead the way for the Cougars to defeat the Jac-Cen-Del Eagles, 90-86.
The Eagles appeared confident in their ability to run with the Cougars early on, after seeing the Cougars earlier this season at the Edinburgh Holiday Tournament.
For most of the night, the Eagles had success doing so. In the first half the Eagles opened up as much as a seven point lead.
The two teams continually battled back and forth throughout the game, but in the end it was the Cougars coming away with their 17th win of the season.
As the game closed, it was senior Dominic Walters knocking down a 3-pointers, lay-up and two free throws to put the game on ice.
The Cougars were led by Wullenweber’s 23 points and Walters 24 points.
Chargers win MHC game
GREENSBURG – The North Decatur Chargers bounced back on Thursday night against the Waldron Mohawks.
Coming in with losses in three of their last four games, the Chargers were hunting for some momentum to carry them into the final few weeks of the regular season.
It was far from pretty but the Chargers (8-10) won 51-41.
After trailing at the end of the first and second quarters, the Chargers offense finally came alive.
Only 18 points in the first half was followed by 20 in the third quarter along for the Chargers.
Waldron’s young, yet small, team kept fighting the Chargers to close back in, but fell short.
The Chargers are now 2-3 in MHC play.
In junior varsity action, the Chargers won 64-14.
