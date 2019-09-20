The South Decatur Lady Cougars were faced with a tall task on Thursday night against the Hauser Jets.
The Jets completed a sweep, winning both sets in the junior varsity match and winning 25-13, 25-13, 25-6 in varsity.
Pirates tennis
The Greensburg Pirates tennis team have sealed back-to-back big wins by defeating Columbus East on Wednesday and Hauser on Thursday.
Greensburg defeated Columbus East Wednesday night, 4-1. The team won in straight sets at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, and No. 2 doubles.
Pirates No. 1 doubles had a bit of a struggle but came away with the win in three sets.
“Even though he didn’t win, I was very pleased with Charlie Pumphrey’s play at No. 3 singles,” head coach Collin Rigney said. “It was a very hard fought match and he battled very hard.”
On Thursday, the Pirates defeated Hauser 5-0.
Pirates soccer
In their last game before heading into a tough conference stretch, the Greensburg Pirates lost to Switzerland County 4-2.
The Pacers got the scoring started early, putting a goal in the back of the net in one minute and 16 seconds into the game.
The rest of the half played out fairly evenly, with Luke Hellmich assisting Grayson Newhart on the equalizer to send it into half 1-1.
The second half belonged to Switzerland County, as the Pacers outscored the Pirates 3-1 in the final 40 minutes.
The Pirate foreign exchange student Eduardo Rodriguez scored his first goal of the season in the loss.
Lady Pirates soccer
The Shelbyville Golden Bears walked away victorious on Thursday night against the Greensburg Lady Pirates, 5-2.
Mykenzi Morlan scored the second goal for the Pirates and Kayla Haycock and Haley Bockover teamed up to score the first goal for the Pirates.
