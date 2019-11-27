GREENSBURG -- Wednesday night, prior to the East Central game, Greensburg student-athlete Aliyah Evans made her college commitment official.
Surrounded by friends, coaches, teammates and family, Evans signed to continue her basketball career and education at Marian University.
As a Knight, playing under Indiana basketball legend Katie Geralds, Evans will join a loaded incoming class.
At Marian, she plans to study business.
Pirates shut down Trojans
Following Evans signing, the Pirates hosted the East Central Lady Trojans in an important EIAC game for the title picture.
The Pirates defense was too tough to break as they defeated the Trojans 45-26.
After giving up 10 points in the first quarter, the Pirates held the Trojans to just 16 points through the final three quarters. East Central did not make a field goal in the final 12 minutes of game time.
Melina Wilkison led the way for the Pirates in scoring with 14 points. Evans finished the game with nine points and seven rebounds.
The Pirates are back in action on Saturday at Seymour with junior varsity starting at Noon.
Chargers fall on the road
North Decatur was defeated by Switzerland County on Wednesday night 37-35.
