The Greensburg Cross Country teams traveled to Franklin Saturday morning for their annual invitational. For the second year in a row, storms moved into the area just before the races were scheduled to begin. After a three hour weather delay, the varsity and reserve races were combined so each had over 200 athletes competing.
The Pirates placed 8th out of 16 boys’ teams.
Andrew Johnson was Greensburg’s top finisher taking 41st in 18:14. Jonathon Ralston took 49th in 18:25. Senior Hunter Butz was 64th in 18:42, and Sawyer Sanders placed 68th in 18:44. Freshman Nate Murray continued to improve finishing in a personal best time of 18:55. Kole Stephens recorded his fastest time of 2019 placing 82nd in 18:59.
Other finishers for the Pirates included Sean Slagle (20:11), Hayden Butz (20:51), Skylar Westerfeld (21:15), Bryant Merritt (21:23), Matthew Myers (21:36), Vaughn Verzo (21:42), Caden Workman (21:45), Jaxson Kramer (21:49), and Robert Browning (24:25).
In the girls competition, the Lady Pirates placed 5th out of 17 teams.
Junior Brenner Hanna continued her winning ways as she crossed the finish line in 19:07 for the victory. Emily Mangels was 11th overall in 20:55. Liz Pavy placed 16th in 21:13. Olivia Colson had her best race of the season running 23:20 and taking 57th. Sophie Nobbe was 77th in 24:09. Other finishers for Greensburg included Emma Wilmer (24:39), Sarah Santiago (26:27), Alyssa Willard (26:55), Charlotte Anderson (26:58), and Kylee Simpson (28:16).
Lady Cougars volleyball
The Lady Cougars traveled to Cowan High School over the weekend, but suffered four defeats while there.
With matches against Cambridge City Lincoln, Cowan, Beech Grove and Tindley, the Lady Cougars fought hard but fell short.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.