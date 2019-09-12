Greensburg defeated Jennings County 25-17, 22-25, 26-24, 26-24 on Tuesday night.
“We were able to pick up a victory when they probably didn’t deserve to win based upon their performance,” head coach June Rigney said. “We played with very little enthusiasm and intensity and it showed. We knew going into the match that Jennings County had a very good libero and would be tall at the net which meant we had to work a little harder to end points and we struggled executing this tonight.”
Raegan Rigney was 21-21, Taylor Cooney was 19-21 and Hannah Messer was 17-18 with four aces.
At the net, Anna West led the Pirates with 24 kills, followed by Aliyah Evans with 10.
Defensively, Raegan Rigney had 22 digs along with Ella Chapman and Josie Nobbe who each had 13.
“Moving forward, we need to decrease the number of hitting errors and take care of our side of the net,” Rigney said. “We are not going to beat many teams averaging eight hitting errors per game as we did tonight. We need to own our weaknesses and work to fix them.”
The Lady Pirates are now 14-1.
Lady Pirates golf
The Lady Pirates suffered a loss Tuesday night at Otter Creek to the host Columbus East Olympians.
Kennedy McCullough and East’s Lauren Steinwedel were co-medalists, each scoring a 48 on the difficult, long East nine.
Ellie Acra (50), Megan Reisman (50), and Sarah Stapp (55) rounded out the Greensburg card.
The Pirates will be in action on Saturday at Hillcrest for the EIAC Tournament.
Pirates soccer
Greensburg traveled to Jac-Cen-Del to take on the Eagles on Tuesday night and fell 9-1. The Pirates were able to hold off the Eagles attack for the first 10 minutes of action, but once the scoring started there was little the Pirates were willing to do to stop it.
Keeper Jimmie Day had yet another good game with 12 saves allowing for Greensburg to have a fighting chance at times.
Jac-Cen-Del scored five goals before the halftime buzzer sounded and added another four in the second half.
Senior Collin Springmeyer was able to keep the Pirates from being shut out for the third straight game, by scoring his sixth goal of the season off of the assist from sophomore Grayson Newhart.
This marked Grayson’s fourth assist on the season, as well.
The loss drops the Pirates to 1-4-1 on the season.
