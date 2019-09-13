Greensburg picked up a conference victory against South Dearborn in three sets, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15.
Strong serving came from Taylor Cooney who was 19-19, along with Raegan Rigney who was 16-16 with two aces, and Anna West was 15-15 with three aces.
Offensively, Anna West was very productive at the net with 13 kills and Josie Nobbe put down seven kills.
Raegan Rigney defensively had 15 digs, while Taylor Cooney did her job well, putting up 22 assists for our hitters.
Other strong contributors were Ellie Jackson who played her position with confidence and poise, along with Emma DeWeese who executed some timely serving.
The Pirates are now 15-1 and 2-0 in the EIAC.
Pirates tennis
Greensburg defeated South Dearborn 5-0 on Wednesday evening.
