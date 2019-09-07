Greensburg volleyball defeated Madison 25-6, 25-10, 25-14 on Thursday night.
“It was a solid night for the Pirates as we were in control the entire match and were able to play aggressively and execute,” head coach June Rigney said.
Strong serving was led by Taylor Cooney who was 21-21, followed by Anna West and Emma DeWeese who were both 14-14.
As a team, the Pirates served well with only two errors and 12 aces.
Offensively Greensburg was lead by Anna West and Josie Nobbe who both had 10 kills, while Aliyah Evans followed with nine.
The Lady Pirates capitalized on seven blocks throughout the match.
Defensively, Raegan Rigney was active in the back row getting touches allowing the Pirates to stay in points and Taylor Cooney was playing with a great sense of awareness, being offensive causing them to play out of system.
The Lady Pirates are now 13-1 and have the weekend off.
Lady Pirates soccer
The Greensburg Lady Pirates soccer team traveled to Madison to claim their third tie.
It was an aggressive battle for 80 minutes. Senior Haley Bockover was able to take the teams only two shots.
The Pirate defense stayed strong and sophomore keeper Ella Lowe was able to keep the score at zeros.
The Lady Pirates record is 1-2-3. They face Rising Sun at home next Thursday.
Lady Cougars volleybll
The South Decatur Lady Cougars were defeated on Thursday night by Brown County: 16-25, 23-25, 18-25.
Pirates soccer
The Greensburg Pirates played Oldenburg for their last home game for the next two weeks and lost 5-0.
In their second straight primarily defensive game, Greensburg showed some more intensity and energy than against Southwestern, despite the five goals allowed. Oldenburg got less shots on goal against the Pirates than Southwestern did as the Pirates did their best to make it as uncomfortable as possible for Oldenburg to get clean shots on goal.
Junior Jimmie Day recorded 11 saves on the day, while shots came from Grayson Newhart, Luke Hellmich, and Bryant Menkedick.
The Pirates were without their senior captain, Collin Springmeyer.
The Pirates are back in action on Tuesday against Jac-Cen-Del.
The loss pushes the Pirates to 1-3-1.
Chargers golf
Even without a full team Thursday evening at North Branch, it was still a fantastic night for the team.
Highlights include not one, but two, personal bests rounds from Laronda Schwartz and Katy Kinker.
Also, Sidney Parmer was only inches short from a hole in one on Bridge hole two.
Parmer finished with 42, Kinker finished with 48 and Schwartz finished with 54.
Pirates tennis
Greensburg beat Connersville 3-2 on Thursday.
No. 1 doubles team of Ben Duerstock and Sam Bower continue to play very well winning 6-4, 6-2 and Charlie Pumphrey at No. 3 singles played very well also winning 6-1, 6-2.
Bryce Stringer and Karson Scheidler closed the match out in three sets with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Greensburg has four matches next week.
