Greensburg won three matches on Saturday to claim the Scottsburg Invitational Championship. They defeated Mitchell 25-14 25-12, then Corydon 25-14 25-19 and in the finals they beat Scottsburg 25-13 20-25 15-8.
Totals for the day:
Serving: Raegan Rigney, Emma DeWeese 31-31
Hannah Messer 30-30
Hitting: Anna West, 35 kills
Aliyah Evans, 23 kills
Josie Nobbe, 14 kills
Defensive Digs: Josie Nobbe 23
Raegan Rigney 18
Emma DeWeese 16
Assists: Taylor Cooney, 62
“We continue to play well when we are productive in our blocking,” head coach June Rigney said. “Today was no different. We are able to capitalize off blocks and execute. We had a breakdown in game two against Scottsburg who is a good team, but proud of the girls for figuring things out and having a dominant third game against them. So far, I’m impressed with our ability to overcome some bad play, make some adjustments, and find a way to win.”
The Lady Pirates are now 9-0.
Lady Chargers volleyball
The North Decatur Lady Chargers traveled to Indianapolis on Saturday to compete at the Franklin Central Invite.
The Chargers went 1-2 on the day with a win against Rossville but losses against Franklin Central and Martinsville.
Lady Cougars volleyball
The Lady Cougars dropped a 4-set match to Columbus Christian on Saturday 17-25, 25-21, 15-25 and 19-25.
Lady Chargers golf
The Lady Charges finished 10th out of 13 teams at the Connersville Invite Saturday at Willowbrook Country Club. Senior Sidney Parmer finished second overall with a score of 79.
Rounding out the scores for the Chargers to reach 468 were Katy Kinker (116), Laronda Schwartz (143) and Payge Burchett (130).
Lady Pirates soccer
Greensburg Lady Pirates soccer had their opening home game and came out with a tie, 1-1. Greensburg found the back of the goal early when Macy Smith took a shot that was barely blocked by the Patriots keeper.
Emily Rosales finished the shot off to collect the point with only nine minutes off the clock.
With 13 minutes left in the half, Union County answered with a goal. Greensburg Keeper, Ella Lowe, only had to negotiate two shots on goal in the first half while the opposing keeper saw six shots by your Lady Pirates.
The low amount of shots by Union County can be contributed to the ball-handling skills of Alaina Nobbe and the speed of Hilary Ernstes playing defensive back positions.
The second half was a battle to the end. No points were scored but the Lady Pirates attempted six shots. Rosales led the team with four shots.
Smith and Sierra Huffman had three shots on goal. Emily Million and Natalie Kalinowski each had one.
Pirates soccer
In the second game of Saturday’s (boys/girls) double header with Union County, the Greensburg Pirates tied the Union County Patriots 2-2.
Similarly to Thursday’s game, the action got started rather early with Union County scoring in the first minute and 46 seconds of the game.
Also, similar to Thursday, Greensburg responded rather quickly.
Less than six minutes later, Liam Krizman scored his first career goal off of a cross from Sage O’Mara. The Pirates and Patriots battled for the rest of the half to draw even 1-1.
The second half was much of the same, with both teams getting good scoring chances, but playing even better defense.
With around eight minutes left, Union County scored to put the Patriots up 2-1. Unrelenting, Greensburg responded, and with five minutes left, Collin Springmeyer would score the equalizer to make sure the Pirates didn’t conceed another loss at home. It was Collin’s first goal of the season.
The Pirates move to 0-1-1 on the season and will play Franklin County at home on Tuesday evening.
