WESTPORT — The South Decatur Cougars and North Decatur Chargers split the Pheidippides Cup on Thursday.
In the boys race, the Cougars too home a 1-2-3 finish to claim the title. Trevor Newby won the race in 19:28.
Nick Keppel finished second in 19:47 and Logan Platt finished third in 20:36.
Brandon Gearhart led the Chargers with a 21:10 and Caleb Bowles came home fifth for the Chargers in 21:40.
Remaining runners: Jack Hamilton 21:56, Owen Geis 22:39, Chase Kalli 23:03, Tyler Hibberd 23:15, Brady Espinda 23:16, Terry Redelman 23:25, Jack Cathey 23:45, Damian Jackson 24:00, Bradley Walling 24:05, Adam Mack 25:17, Ryan Hancock 26:53, Josh Shouse 27:13, Cameron Medsker 28:48, Josh Edwards 29:47, Ethan Neimeyer 30:30, Colin Bryant 31:11 and Joe Lee 31:12.
The Cougars won with a team score of 20 to the Chargers 38.
Jenna Walton claimed the win in the girls race for North Decatur in 22:45.
Sierra Kalli was the top finishing Cougars in 23:41 for a second place finish.
Remaining runners: Gracie Osting 24:59, Claire Hamilton 26:32, Ellie Cox 26:45, Ali Boilanger 27:04, Abigail Collins 27:06, Lauren Holloway 27:46, Addison Baltus 27:47, Paige Reisman 28:54, Elizabeth Flessner 29:32, Tori Storm 30:05, Paige Wessler 31:32, Bri Browder 32:21 and Philomenia Niese 39:38.
The Lady Chargers kept the cup by a 27-28 advantage.
Pirates soccer
After the worst loss of the season on Tuesday, Greensburg came back and responded with a 6-2 victory against Franklin County.
Without a win on the road in the past five seasons, Greensburg got the scoring started with a goal from sophomore, Luke Hellmich, his first of the season.
The Wildcats would go on to respond with 26 seconds left in the half to tie it 1-1.
Greensburg came out firing in the second half and produced the best (overall) offensive performance of the season.
The second half scoring started with sophomore Grayson Newhart off of a corner kick from Luke Hellmich.
Then, Sage O’Mara was able to break away from the defense and carry the ball from midfield to score and push it to 3-1 in favor of Greensburg.
Another Grayson Newhart goal off of an assist from Collin Springmeyer would make it 4-1.
A penalty kick for Franklin County would keep them from being shut out in the second half, but Greensburg quickly responded with another goal from Sage O’Mara, assisted from Collin Springmeyer.
Springmeyer would find the back of the net with one minute left in the game to end it 6-2 in favor of the Pirates.
The Pirates won their first conference game and are now 2-4-1 on the season and 1-1 in the conference.
Pirates volleyball
Greensburg defeated Connersville 25-13, 25-9, 25-13 which makes us now 3-0 in the EIAC.
“It was a positive night for us,” head coach June Rigney said. “For the most part, we were efficient with what was in our control. We were errorless at the serving line the entire match and leading the way was Hannah Messer who was 17-17. Anna West was 14-14, and Taylor Cooney was 13-13.”
At the net, Anna West had 12 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 10, while Aliyah Evans and Ella Chapman both had seven.
Defensively, Josie Nobbe, Emma DeWeese and Raegan Rigney were active in the back row.
Taylor Cooney put up 38 assists for the Pirates hitters and did a nice job of mixing it up allowing the team to utilize multiple hitters.
The team is now 16-1.
Lady Pirates soccer
Lady Pirates Soccer hosted Rising Sun to claim a hard-fought loss.
While the home team only allowed 12 shots on goal, four found the back of the net.
The Pirates managed to take 14 shots but could not advance the scoreboard.
A highlight for the Pirates was seven different players managed to take those shots. Those seven where Emily Rosales, taking four, Kylie Hostetler, taking three, both Mykenzi Morlan and Haley Bockover with a pair, while Emily Million, Natalie Kalinowski, and Kayla Haycock all had one.
The defense was strong as it has been for the past several games.
This brings the Lady Pirates record to 1-3-3 and they host conference rival East Central Tuesday at 5 p.m. This will also be Senior Night for the Pirates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.