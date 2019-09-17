BATESVILLE — The Greensburg Lady Pirates put together an excellent round to claim the overall team title in the EIAC tournament on Saturday.
Playing the difficult Hillcrest Country Club, the Lady Pirates paired together their two best nine-hole scores of the season to post a team score of 365. That score was good for a ten-shot victory over perennial contenders Franklin County.
In what was the best round of her career, junior Megan Reisman posted an 82 (41-41) to lead the Pirates and claim second place overall. Right behind was senior stalwart Kennedy McCullough, whose 84 (43-41) was good for third place individually.
Joining Reisman and McCullough on the All-EIAC team was fellow senior Ellie Acra, who posted a 92 (45-47), earning her a tie for fifth.
The Greensburg card was completed by way of freshman Sarah Stapp’s 107, with Emma Nobbe also competing and firing a 114.
This marks the second straight season for the Lady Pirates to claim the EIAC crown. The individual champion was Batesville’s Emma Weiler with an impressive 75.
The Lady Pirates are now 26-7 on the season, and undefeated in the EIAC.
Parmer wins fourth straight MHC Title
Saturday at Timbergate Golf Course, the North Decatur Lady Chargers competed in the Mid Hoosier Conferenceg meet against Edinburgh, Southwestern, and Morristown.
Sidney Parmer was the individual medalist for the tournament for the fourth year in a row with a score of 82.
Katy Kinker shot a 111 and Laronda Schwartz shot a 132 for the Chargers final scores.
Edinburgh won the conference title with a 416 score.
Pirates Cross Country
More than 60 teams from Indiana and Kentucky converged on Brown County for the Eagle Classic Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning. Greensburg had athletes participate in five races throughout the today.
Junior Brenner Hanna competed in the Elite Division of the girls’ competition. She passed 10 runners over the last mile of the race and ran a season best time of 18:39. That performance placed her seventh overall in a race that featured eight ranked teams from Indiana.
The boys’ varsity team raced in the AA Division and placed fourth out of 20 teams in the large school competition. Sophomore Andrew Johnson led the Pirates with a 24th place finish.
He broke 18:00 for the first time this season and established a new personal best running 17:44. Jonathon Ralston also set a new PR taking 25th in 17:45. Sawyer Sanders crossed the line in 17:48 for 30th place. Sawyer’s performance was his best time ever for 5 km. Hunter Butz ran his fastest race of the season taking 33rd in 17:53. Freshman Nate Murray lowered his best time to 17:56 and earned 34th. Sophomore Kole Stephens recorded his best time of 2019 as he placed 51st in 18:16. Sean Slagle ran under 20:00 for the first time in his career. He finished 92nd in 19:28.
The boys improved their record on the season to 30-11.
Greensburg’s reserve team placed 21st out of the 26 schools in the boys’ race. Freshman Bryant Merritt led the Pirates and set a new PR finishing in 20:26. Other finishers for Greensburg included Skylar Westerfeld (20:29), Hayden Butz (20:43), Vaughn Verzo (20:46), Matthew Myer (21:01), Jaxson Kramer (21:06), Caden Workman (21:08), and Jeremiah Cohee (23:50).
In the girls’ varsity race, the Lady Pirates earned 6th place out of 19 teams, and they had two medalists.
Emily Mangels ran under 20:00 for the first time in 2019. She placed 3rd overall in 19:57.
Liz Pavy took 10th in 20:41. Olivia Colson had her best race of the season. She ran 22:24 to finish 49th. Emma Wilmer also recorded a season best time. She crossed the line in 70th with a time of 23:06.
Sophie Nobbe established a new personal best on Saturday. She placed 72nd in 23:12. Alyssa Willard continued her steady improvement throughout the 2019 season. She lowered her best time to 25:14 as she placed 108th. The Lady Pirates now have a record of 33-10 after five races.
The girls reserve team placed 13th out of the 15 teams. Sarah Santiago was the top finisher for the Lady Pirates. She ran a personal best of 25:36. Other runners for Greensburg included Molly Brandes (25:39), Kylee Simpson (26:37), Charlotte Anderson (27:34), and Sophie Taylor (28:15).
Pirates volleyball
Greensburg defeated Franklin County Saturday morning 25-16, 25-18, 25-7.
“We were aggressive offensively and were able to execute off of free balls,” head coach June Rigney said.
At the net, both Anna West and Aliyah Evans had 17 kills followed by Josie Nobbe who put down 16.
From the service line, as a team the Pirates were errorless for the second match in a row.
Emma DeWeese led the team serving 20-20, while Anna West was 18-16, and Raegan Rigney was 16-16.
Raegan Rigney was active in the back court digging up 15 balls followed by Hannah Messer who dug 12.
Taylor Cooney was once again effective and had a great day with a career high 50 assists.
The Lady Pirates are currently 4-0 in the EIAC and 17-1 overall.
