HOPE — In the first game of back-to-back-to-back road games for the Pirates, Greensburg fell to Hauser 5-0.
The Pirates came out flat against a talented Hauser team and the Jets were able to put one away against Greensburg early and never looked back.
The Jets were able to get a lot of shots on goal throughout the game, connecting on two in the first half and three in the second.
The Pirates never had an answer.
Grayson Newhart had four shots and Collin Springmeyer had one.
Addison Roblero registered the only shot on goal for the Pirates.
The Pirates loss drops the team to 2-5-1 on the season.
Chargers volleyball
The North Decatur Chargers picked up a win in four sets on Tuesday night against South Ripley.
“We struggled with intensity tonight on the court,” head coach Ashley Gauck said. “When energy is high, we play really well but if the momentum is not in our favor, it’s a battle.”
Caroline Stapp stepped in tonight and played well with five kills and served 17/19 with three aces.
Kara Muckerheide had 29 assists, Olivia Bohman 16 digs and six kills, Erika Kramer 19 digs and 14 kills and Jenna Geis nine kills.
The Chargers are now 9-4 on the season.
Lady Pirates soccer
Lady Pirates Soccer hosted the East Central Trojans for Senior Night.
The night started introducing the Pirate seniors. The six seniors are #15 Kelsey Scott, #17 Alaina Nobbe, #18 Haley Bockover, #19 Sierra Huffman, #28 Irene Zanchettin, and #29 Angelique Guillory. Parents escorted the ladies down to allow time for all the fans to learn about plans of these highly determined ladies.
As the competition of the evening began it proved that the Lady Pirates were not ready for the passing game of the Trojans.
Greensburg was able to hold East Central scoreless for the first twelve minutes but the Trojans quickly got into a scoring groove.
At the half, the visitors had nine unanswered goals. The Lady Pirates were not able to get in position to take a shot because of the Lady Trojans passing game.
The score finished out at 11-0 with the traveling team on top.
The Lady Pirates record is 1-4-4. They are home this Thursday to play against the Shelbyville Golden Bears.
Pirates volleyball
Greensburg defeated a tough Shelbyville team Tuesday night 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19
“We played well and knew we would need to in order to capture a victory,” head coach June Rigney said. “Our block was so instrumental in the outcome of the match. It enabled our defense to play well and get touches to keep points alive.”
Raegan Rigney led that position digging up 36 balls in the back row. She did a great job reading and playing around the block, as well as playing off the block.
At the net, the Lady Pirates were able to share offense with Anna West having 16 kills, Josie Nobbe, putting down 15, and Aliyah Evans adding 10 kills.
From the service line, Raegan Rigney was 23-23 and Taylor Cooney was 19-19.
“Along with strong serving from Taylor Cooney, she continues to run the offense with confidence and quality decision making as well as becoming more aggressive and offensive herself,” Rigney said. “She is getting better and better each match.”
Greensburg is now 18-1.
